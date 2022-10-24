Improving finance and accounting software with AI

Interviews conducted by Forrester suggest that artificial intelligence (AI) has not yet helped transform finance, yet it is advancing rapidly in some areas.

Procure-to-pay (P2P), for example, uses natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) and has shown immediate returns, while order-to-cash and audit analytics show near-term benefits from AI. Furthermore, predictive analytics can augment basic business intelligence (BI) reporting for financial planning.

Four ways AI is empowering finance and accounting

Audit analytics, procure to pay, order to cash and financial planning are four finance and accounting (F&A) processes where the AI technology required to elevate the process already exists. There is also an active community of technology providers and customer references indicate strong progress. Forrester gives these four use cases strong scores for adoption, such as a manageable skills gap, stable data and clear-cut business outcomes.

Audit analytics

Starting with audit analytics, auditors tend to spend too much time buried in compliance checklists and creating reports that few people read, with little time to seek anomalies in every transaction. Rather than manually sampling data points, Forrester says machine learning is being used for risk assessment of transactions.

The member-based industry association American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) is developing guidance for ML in the audit function. Mature audit support providers such as Thomson Reuters and Wolters Kluwer, as well as emerging companies like Caseworks Cloud and MindBridge, are embedding AI into their audit platforms.

Technology readiness is high, with mature ML, while NLP extraction brings unstructured content such as email into play. The adoption profile is strong as well, with few governance issues, high business value and strong disruptive potential. However, training auditors in ML aspects exposes a current skills gap.

Procure to pay

Looking at the procure-to-pay (P2P) process, Forrester found that P2P can take advantage of ML to standardise and analyse spend, contract, market and supplier data. Augmented BI can isolate payments that once led to late-payment penalties and can surface invoice exceptions, classify spending into categories for follow-up, onboard new suppliers faster and automatically detect fraud.

A prominent area is invoice processing, where level 1 capture, optical character recognition (OCR) and workflow automation patterns have applied for decades. Early solutions were template-based, where extraction rules aligned with a specific invoice or a purchase order template. New approaches use NLP to provide template-free and zone-free extraction. To ensure digitisation quality, each extraction can be stamped with a certainty level.

ML can handle complex document structures more easily, without preconfiguration. NLP and traditional ML are mature, providing a strong technology readiness score. The adoption profile is also strong due to a high potential for disruption and a mix of stable data from semi-structured forms and data.

Order to cash

Order to cash is another untapped candidate for AI-driven automation. Cash is the lifeblood of most enterprises, yet it remains underserved by the latest automation practices, particularly when compared with P2P.

In most cases, accounts receivable (AR) invoice automation software generates the customer invoice in formats like CXML (commerce XML), ebXML (electronic business XML) and Edifact, and tracks the status, while F&A handles the cash. Modern order-to-cash solutions elevate the role of the AR professional, as many tasks move to AI-based bots that can take over email communications or build a collection letter based on auto-classification, core system data and dispute stage.

Analytics will control cash applications. AI will drive automated payment lifecycles, credit management and predictive remittance forecasting. The adoption profile is strong due to a clear business outcome, such as improving cash performance. Rules-based workflow and decisions are starting to give way to AI-based ones, but the business value is now moderate. The technology is ready today, with ML, robotic process automation (RPA) and text analytics ready to help.

Financial planning

A fourth use case, financial planning and analysis, is starting to move beyond Excel. Financial analytics has strong potential for AI support, yet most finance departments depend on Excel or basic reporting from specialist supplier platforms.

However, future budget planning and forecasting will use simulation, optimisation and ML-based statistical modelling that link corporate strategy to execution. One example is Vena Solutions, which offers a Microsoft-oriented F&A product with Power BI embedded to provide an easy path to predictive analytics and machine learning (PAML).