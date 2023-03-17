Vast Data’s ‘Act 2’ builds data management layer on QLC flash

“The fastest-growing storage company in history.” That’s the claim made by Vast Data, which has announced it has gone from a run rate of $1m to $100m in three years.

Meanwhile, the company has embarked on what regional director for EMEA, Alex Raistrick, calls “Act 2” of its story, in which Vast plans to continue its growth by offering its own data layer to provide easy visibility for applications, databases and analytics tools (think Hadoop and Spark) and make data available “at exabyte scale”.

“Act 1” is where Vast started with the hardware architecture that underpins this, based on high-density quad-level cell (QLC) flash drives.

Flash technology has evolved from single and multi-level cell (SLC, MLC) NAND via triple-level cell (TLC) – all of which indicate the number of charges in a flash cell – to quad-level cell (QLC) flash storage. QLC stores four bits per cell and provides 16 possible binary states, which is how it boosts capacity over previous generations.

But there’s a catch. With all those voltage levels packed into smaller volumes of silicon, there is scope for more wear and more things that can lead to data corruption.

To get around this, Vast smooths out and optimises input/output (I/O) using Intel or Kioxia storage-class memory (SCM). It calls this “write-shaping”, in which the SCM handles reads and writes, and sends data to bulk storage in 1MB stripes as is optimal. This way, it guarantees a 10-year lifespan for QLC flash drives.

But, says Raistrick: “We’re a software company using commodity hardware. We add value with software, and use software to drive down the price of hardware. What we are aiming at is giving customers the ability to deploy 30PB, for example, and to be able to gain insight from that data and consume it.”

Backup data stores That insight could be for use in long-term backup data stores, as a repository for AI/ML and big data analytics, or for security functionality – in other words, secondary data stores, but with requirements for occasional rapid access and/or throughput. Per enclosure capacities can be 338TB, 675TB and up to 1.3PB with QLC drive sizes up to 15.36TB. “Often it is less about latency and more about bandwidth,” says Raistrick. “A large percentage of our customers run GPU compute for HPC.” Average sale is more than $1m and average deployment over 1PB.