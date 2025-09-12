The ‘people, process and technology’ triangle is key to AI success

Debojyoti ‘Debo’ Dutta admits that his deep domain experience means he is just “a little biased” when it comes to talking about the overwhelming theme of the day: the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in the enterprise. However, his understandable boosterism is balanced by a commitment to PPT – not PowerPoint, but the eternal triangle that encompasses people, process and technology as tripartite fundamentals to organisational success.

As a computer science graduate and PhD via studies spanning India and California, Dutta collected valuable experience in neural networks, expert systems and other AI-related strands, with special reference to its applicability to the study of biology. His exposure to the area is long running and reached fruition early this year with his appointment as chief AI officer at Nutanix, where he is responsible both for making the cloud company a smarter consumer of the technology and for aiding customers as they transition to this “Brave New World”.

Nutanix is a Californian maker of a software that lets organisations manage and run their applications and services “anywhere”: on-premise, in the cloud or at the network edge. It has grown rapidly since being founded in 2009 and floating six years later. At the time of writing, it boasts a market cap of more than $18bn.

Nutanix has also picked up something of a reputation for being a bellwether and barometer of change, having led the way in various trends from hyperconvergence (the flattening of datacentre storage, networking and compute controls), virtualisation and ransomware protection. So, Dutta is as good a source as anybody to talk about the real-world opportunities and challenges facing organisations as they embrace AI.

Promise and reality As a veteran of many tech trends, I asked Dutta if he has always thought that what sometimes appeared to be a mania for AI is genuine or puffed up by industry hype. “There’s something real about this wave that’s both real and surreal,” he says. “I wouldn’t have imagined two or three years ago [that things would grow so quickly].” As an example, he cites the startling progress of reasoning models – these are, essentially, large language models (LLMs) buffered by reinforcement learning, most famously in the example of OpenAI’s GPT series. Dutta says that the swift adoption of reasoning models can “jumpstart” change, but he adheres to that principle of PPT, saying that the possibilities can be squandered if the right workflows, skills and cultures are not in place. “The promise of the technology is there, as can be seen in agents, but you need people, process and technology,” he adds. That is particularly important in enterprise AI where organisations seek to meld the power of AI and ML to corporate systems. Agents working on private data necessitates a significant retraining of people. There will need to be “fine tuning” with “the human in the loop” leading. “IT workers need to become AI workers” is a favoured refrain.