SMEs step up e-commerce ventures under shadow of Covid

The demise of the high street has been well documented, but for online retailers, business is booming. E-commerce sales accounted for 33% of all UK retail sales in 2020 and this is predicted to increase to 39% by 2025.

The pandemic is having a significant impact, with many physical stores forced to close for long periods and consumers flocking to websites to do their shopping. Some retailers were already well established online and could take the opportunity to grow during the pandemic; for others, Covid-19 was the catalyst for taking a first foray into the world of online selling.

Promoting women artisans Sarah Alloui was one of those who launched a new retail venture during the pandemic, starting Moroccan textiles business Moussem in November 2020. Moussem, which sells hand-crafted Berber rugs, throws and cushion covers, was established to promote the Amazigh culture and the work of women artisans. “When I launched my business, selling online played a vital part in allowing me to operate,” Alloui. “I set up Moussem online using Square’s free website builder, which allowed me to establish an official online presence, take orders and market my products efficiently.” Alloui initially ran the business as online only, selling via her website and Instagram, but with restrictions now eased, she is also selling her wares at pop-up events. The ability to hold pop-up stores has been useful to enhance customer relationships, she says. “But with rugs starting from £175, it’s unlikely people will pay with cash, so as I start to take Moussem to more in-person events and pop-ups, I need an easy and cost-effective way to do that,” she adds. For this, Alloui is using the Square Reader, a plug-and-play system with no contract. Customers can pay easily by card, offering the contactless payments option that has become so important during the pandemic, and payments come through to her account quickly, offering a clear insight into cashflow and sales. Alloui is now looking to expand her product offering with more hand-made Moroccan items. “Moussem was founded this time last year, and the response to the brand has been incredibly positive,” she says. “As a result, I left my day job in proptech to pursue Moussem full-time, build my business and forge strong connections with Amazigh artisans in Morocco.”

Bamboo clothing For some more established businesses, the pandemic has proved an opportunity to grow. BAM Bamboo Clothing has been in business since 2006, selling through its website directly to consumers. BAM saw a 50% growth in customers during the pandemic. “Consumers spending more time at home and online helped us,” says Ryan Shannon, managing director at BAM. “Our advertising and catalogues were received by an audience with time on their hands. At the same time, more disrupted businesses and sectors reduced their advertising, meaning we had a greater share of voice at lower costs. “Pre-pandemic, our marketing plan was already very digital-focused. This meant we were able to change our plans quickly in line with changing consumer behaviours.” The core of BAM’s business is its website, which is based on WooCommerce – an open-source e-commerce plugin for WordPress – and enhanced with various plugins. “We have other tools and tech that work alongside our website to provide additional functionality, insights or performance and experience enhancements,” says Shannon, “for example, our personalisation tool Dynamic Yield and our user experience and site performance tool Content Square.” “The pandemic forced us to be more flexible across our business and our entire supply chain” Ryan Shannon, BAM Bamboo Clothing The business has its own in-house, UK-based customer service team, but it has found people are now moving away from the telephone and want to engage via their chosen channel. “This has resulted in a significant increase in inbound email to our customer service team, and others choosing to use text, WhatsApp and social channels to talk to us,” says Shannon. BAM has recently implemented the Freshdesk platform to manage this multi-channel customer service environment. The retailer also uses Feefo’s survey tools to measure its Net Promoter Score, assessing the level of customer satisfaction over time but also providing a way to benchmark its performance against other brands and sectors. Looking ahead, Shannon foresees some things changing for ever as a result of the pandemic – the proportion of people shopping online, continuing to be more active and taking better care of themselves, and a brand’s impact and sustainability credentials continuing to grow in importance to consumers. “The pandemic forced us to be more flexible across our business and our entire supply chain,” he adds. “These skills, processes and ways of working will remain with us, and provide a more agile platform for growth moving forward.”

Candle-maker pivots For Cornwall-based candle-maker St Eval, there has been a shift away from being a predominantly B2B business – selling via other stores – with a small chunk of direct-to-consumer sales. When the pandemic hit, the firm saw all of that business shift across to the B2C channel. Fortunately, St Eval was ready to deal with this change thanks to a digital transformation project four years ago. When managing director Harry Young-Jamieson joined St Eval in 2017, he was tasked with looking at the firm’s digital and IT systems and infrastructure. “Quite quickly, we identified that our ERP [enterprise resource planning] at the time wasn’t really fit for purpose – it didn’t have the support behind it that we needed to grow,” he says. “So we quickly went out and looked for a potential replacement solution.” St Eval chose SAP Business One, as the platform offered everything the firm was looking for and could support the integrations it required. A big factor was also SAP’s partner Codestone, whose values and culture aligned with St Eval’s. “There were a number of integrations that we required the system to do for us,” says Young-Jamieson. “Alongside putting in the ERP, we put in two e-commerce Shopify stores. We were on a different, much more complicated platform before that, where it might cost £30,000 to make a number of changes. “I and my marketing manager put in two Shopify stores with a local developer for £8,000. It’s a much more user-friendly platform, much more accessible, and very scalable as well.” The project kick-started St Eval’s digital transformation, and the firm has since added courier integrations with FedEx and DPD and connected its helpdesk ticketing system with the SAP ERP. More recently, as fulfilment has became a constraint due to the pandemic, the firm has outsourced some of its e-commerce fulfilment to a third-party logistics (3PL) provider. “We’ve experienced about 30% sales growth year on year for the last four years,” says Young-Jamieson. “A big part of that is down to our service levels improving dramatically, thanks to these systems we’ve put in. “Three or four years ago, our lead time would probably be about 10 working days at this time of year. We’re on a one-day lead time right now across the board, and it’s with these tools that we’ve been able to do it.”