Dubai International Finance Centre’s data protection law to be boosted by new federal regulation

A year after companies within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) were required to comply with the Data Protection Law No 5, a new United Arab Emirates (UAE)-wide regulation is on the horizon.

Companies were given until October 2020 to comply with the DIFC data protection law, which had been enacted four months previously to replace the DIFC Data Protection Law No 1 of 2007. The latest data protection law sought to ease international data transfer for companies operating within the DIFC by aligning local data privacy regulation with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The DIFC is a financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia that was set up in Dubai as a free zone – a geographically demarcated area within the UAE with its own laws and regulations. Traditionally, free zones have been set up to promote specific sectors, such as media and finance, and were given the freedom to set their own laws, which tend to be pro-business. Companies operating outside free zones are said to be “onshore”.



More than just a large community of banks and investment firms, the DIFC is also a business hub where companies from a range of industries are headquartered. The new data protection law applies to companies incorporated in the DIFC, regardless of where data processing takes place, and to companies that are incorporated elsewhere but process personal data in the DIFC regularly.

The goal of the new law is to minimise the need for individual organisations to put in place specific data transfer mechanisms, such as standard contractual clauses (SCCs), to exchange data with entities in the EU and the UK. It comes as no surprise that the new law is very similar to the GDPR, including data protection principles and rights for data subjects, as well as transparency and governance obligations.

“Many financial institutions in DIFC operate globally and were already under GDPR,” said Nader Henien, analyst and fellow of information privacy at Gartner. “In fact, much of their data infrastructure is housed in Europe, which has helped them avoid the common mistakes that might yield fines under the 2020 Data Protection Law.”

Like the GDPR, the new law requires both controllers and processors to appoint a data protection officer (DPO), who must monitor for compliance and get involved in all data protection issues. The DPO’s job is protected, so officers cannot be dismissed or penalised for performing their duties.

Data Protection Law No 5 is enforced by a regulator, the commissioner of data protection, who has the power to impose sanctions, including a maximum fine of $100,000. Businesses may also be required to pay compensation directly to data subjects – an amount that is not capped.

So far, there are no published reports of fines being issued. “The DIFC commissioner takes a relatively pro-business position on compliance,” said Jack Rossiter, a consultant working for British law firm Simmons & Simmons out of its office in the DIFC. “They made it clear that, in the first instance, they are likely to use powers other than fines to encourage compliance.



“Like any new law, it’s about education and awareness. Although the DIFC is a sophisticated hub, there are some businesses that aren’t familiar with data protection regimes, because especially in the Middle East, it’s not the same history of individual rights. It’s about education and that’s something the commission is particularly good at.”