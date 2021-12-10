Retailers as tech firms: Next, The Very Group and others see power in the platform

There is a retail trend under way, whereby traditional purveyors of goods to consumers are now creating tech-led services for fellow industry players.

As is the case with many new trends, clothing and accessories retailer Next is among those involved and able to explain in the clearest manner what is happening.

Next is one of several retailers that are now utilising their respective technology investments and subsequent expertise in IT to help support the digital aspirations of other businesses in the sector.

Through its Total Platform, Next offers client brands a suite of online services, including website, warehousing, distribution, contact centre and distribution network capabilities, to prop up the digital retailing aspirations of third parties – and provide Next with an additional revenue stream in the process.

As Next described in its half-year trading update at the end of September: “The aim is to liberate brands from capital hungry, complex and time-consuming activities, in which they have little competitive advantage.” Investing in the Next Total Platform, it added, allows clients “to focus on the areas where they add the most value – the design, buying and marketing of their brand”.

In essence, the industry is splitting into pure retailers and those, such as Next, which see themselves as more than that.

In 2022, Gap and Reiss – the latter of which Next invested a 25% stake in earlier this year – will join the Total Platform, adding to Childsplay Clothing, Laura Ashley, Victoria’s Secret, and Aubin which have all made that move over the past 14 months.

The Reiss partnership will “materially increase” the Total Platform’s capabilities, according to Next, as it will provide the upmarket fashion business with services such as delivery to wholesale customers, concession partners and overseas retail stores, along with a suite of tax and import functionality, including bonded UK warehousing.

Next is flexing its tech and infrastructure muscles to support smaller businesses as well as its own growth ambitions.

Emily Salter, senior analyst at industry intelligence group GlobalData, says: “Next is normally ahead of the curve so it’s obviously spotted an opportunity to diversify away from retail. If the last year has taught retailers anything, [diversification] is a good thing to learn.”

She calls Next “a leader in the online market” and compares the business to an e-commerce pureplay based on its digital growth in the past two years. Salter is therefore not surprised Next has made this move to become a platform provider.

Traditional retailers are all looking for ways to futureproof their propositions and be present in consumers’ lives in multiple ways, she notes, adding that John Lewis has done this by moving into finance with the launch of an investment service with digital wealth management company Nutmeg.

“Next is one of the first traditional retailers to have a massive third-party offering,” Salter says, explaining that Next itself and multiple brands have gained value from the advent of the Next Label business, a type of marketplace run by Next containing products from other fashion brands such as Levi’s, Ralph Lauren and Ted Baker.

Next may be developing a distinctive proposition, but it is not the only retailer to branch out into technology provision in recent times.

B2B retail tech If you count Amazon as a tech company that happens to be in retail, as some analysts do, it arguably leaves Ocado and Farfetch as the European retail pioneers in developing tech platforms to aid third parties in their sectors. THG, too, has experienced significant growth by doing likewise in recent years through its Ingenuity platform. Via use of these three retailers’ technology stacks, grocers around the world, luxury fashion players, and consumer brands, respectively, can increase their fulfilment capabilities or drive improvements in their e-commerce and/or in-store operations. For example, as part of Farfetch’s wider digital platform offering, which includes its general online marketplace offering, resides Farfetch Platform Solutions (FPS). This option is taken up by companies such as Gucci and Harrods, allowing them to use tried and trusted e-commerce technology to build and develop their own online businesses. José Neves, founder, chairman and CEO of Farfetch, said during a positive third-quarter results announcement in November there is “strong industry traction behind our platform strategy”. “Over 1,400 brands and retailers are not only listing more luxury products than ever, but also driving record media solutions revenue in recognition of our highly valuable customers,” he said. “And with accelerating interest in our Luxury New Retail vision, FPS is shaping up to revolutionise the digitisation of the luxury experience and unlock significant potential for Farfetch.” Increasingly, retailers are creating new tech-enabled platforms to help support smaller businesses in their fields, while driving new revenue streams for themselves. On similar lines, Tesco and Boots have built out new-look retail media offerings in recent months, allowing brands to more sophistically target shoppers via the retailers’ digital properties. Meanwhile, Halfords has now entered the software market, with the launch of a field service management product called Avayler. The new business division allows motor parts and repair companies to use Halfords’ proprietary software to streamline their services. The software was originally developed to manage Halfords’ own garages, mobile vans and retail stores in the UK, and it brings together systems and services developed in-house by the bike and auto parts retailer. North America-based tyre supplier American Tire Distributors (ATD) was Halfords’ first Avayler customer, and it uses the technology to underpin its business supplying tyres to 80,000 garages across the US. The product uses algorithms to calculate the available time slots for the customer according to where the nearest van is located and the parts available. It then uses dynamic pricing to value those slots accurately, with the consumer able to track where the van is and receive notifications and updates while the service provider is en route.



Halfords kick-started plans to grow its business-to-business (B2B) division in 2019, including providing auto services to company fleets. Last year, B2B division income grew by 78% compared to the previous financial year, accounting for 20% of group revenue. With launches such as Avayler that B2B revenue figure is expected to expand further in the coming years. CEO Graham Stapleton described the Avayler unveiling as a “historic moment” for the business and “another major milestone in our transition to become a market-leading motoring services focused business”. Stapleton views the technology as a way of helping expand the Halfords business at home and internationally, and it is further evidence that successful modern retail at the largest scale is so much more than just selling products.