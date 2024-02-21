Co-op signs TCS deal for cloud-first push

The Co-operative Group (Co-op) is adopting a cloud-first model as part of a plan to reduce its carbon footprint, with the migration of IT from datacentres to the cloud.

Working with Indian outsourcing giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the diversified group said the project would also provide a platform for future growth.

The Co-op Group, which includes businesses in the food, funeral, insurance and legal services sectors, has adopted a cloud-first strategy. TCS will manage the migration from datacentre to the public cloud, as well as its hybrid cloud and software-as-a-service infrastructure. The Co-op will use TCS’s Enterprise Cloud platform.

Rob Elsey, chief data and information officer for The Co-operative Group, said TCS is “…aligned with our growth priorities and future-proofed our infrastructure as we set on the course for continued future expansion – supporting change and transformation in how we work as a business and in our cloud journey”.

When Elsey joined the Co-op, from the Bank of England, as CTO in July 2021, he said: “This position comes at such an exciting time. Both technology and digital products are bringing so much opportunity right now, and there’s real potential to develop what the Co-op does for members and customers as part of delivering its vision.”

TCS has provided services to the Co-op for about 14 years, including working on the project to transform its retail business.

For example, it was involved in the removal of legacy platforms and modernisation of the IT landscape with JDA and SAP retail solutions at more than 2,000 Co-op stores.

Shekar Krishnan, head of retail at TCS Europe, said: “We will help Co-op achieve its cloud-first strategy and result in a resilient digital foundation to support its business growth.”

TCS also has major deals with UK retailers Halfords and Sainsbury’s.

Speaking to Computer weekly in June 2023, the Co-op said it has around 600 internal IT staff, supporting its retail, financial services, legal and funeral businesses. These are split into customer-facing and employee-facing operational IT teams with supporting teams around them, including enterprise architecture, security, infrastructure services and engineering.