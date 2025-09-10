Quantum startups fear EU too slow to lead

Europe’s quantum startups fear a bureaucratic European Union (EU) administration will take too long to implement its strategy to become a global leader in the emerging technology, while reticent native investors threaten to starve them out of business for want of capital.

With the second administration of European Commission (EC) chief Ursula von der Leyen concerned with US dominance of cloud computing and generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), and with fixing the political and economic flaws that have made Europe dependent on foreign technology, it proposed to make amends this summer with an EU Quantum Strategy that plans to push Europe into pre-eminence in a field of technology so immature that leaders have yet to emerge.

The nascent European quantum industry was united in praise of the strategy for its belief that Europe has a real chance of spawning quantum firms that become world leaders in the field, and the extensive plans it has sketched to fulfil its ambition.

The strategy proposes to exploit the advantages Europe boasts in quantum and fix the ailments that nevertheless make prospects for its emerging industry look bleak. Its premise is that Europe excels at academic research but is inept at business.

Its quantum scientists write more academic papers than anywhere else in the world, but US and China have filed around 70% of all patents. While intense public investment in the past half-decade has made Europe home to a third of the world’s quantum startups, deficient capital stranded them just when they need to scale up and take prototype technologies “from the lab to the fab”, as the EU strategy put it in July.

The situation is so dire, EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said when launching the strategy, that its proliferation of startups got a mere 5% of global private investment in quantum – in comparison, a similarly sized US cohort got around half. Virkkunen’s lament was familiar from an EC that has made the “Draghi” diagnosis of broken single and capital markets, and a burdensome bureaucracy, into a programme of government – its defunct union is also blamed for its feeble standing in AI and cloud computing, but its agenda promises fixes.

Virkkunen’s Quantum Strategy meanwhile proposes to make Europe a world leader in quantum by getting member states to agree to combine competing efforts they are already making to create national quantum champions. That “fragmentation” will weaken Europe’s quantum industry, it claims, which will fail and become dependent for its core technology on foreign tech giants who gained from a greater concentration of power. Inter-EU competition is illustrated by €9bn large EU states have invested in quantum for their own advantage, while the central administration invested €2bn for the benefit of all.

It proposes to compensate for the lack of private capital and meagre public funds with “grand challenges” that corral public-private funds for quantum firms which demonstrate potential to turn prototypes into applications for big industrial customers brought in as invigilators. It aims to focus scarce resources on the most promising technologies in a field where plentiful startup investments in speculative inventions have spawned some that are not really capable of making commercially viable products, as quantum CEOs put it to Computer Weekly.