Navigating the AI access control minefield

Until recently, IT departments primarily focused on providing employees with the IT systems they needed to do their jobs, which meant identity and access management (IAM) systems were primarily human-centric.

Aditya Sood, vice-president of security engineering and artificial intelligence (AI) strategy at Aryaka, points out that this human-centric focus means identities are provisioned, authenticated and authorised using models such as role-based access control (RBAC) and multifactor authentication (MFA), where decisions are made at login time.

“Even with the evolution toward zero trust, the core assumption remains largely unchanged: identities are known, bounded and relatively stable,” he says.

Sood warns that the current IAM stack is misaligned with the fluid, autonomous nature of AI agents. “We are no longer just securing ‘users’; we are securing a massive, autonomous web of non-human identities [NHIs] that move at machine speed,” he says.

“Autonomous agents dynamically invoke tools, access APIs [application programming interfaces], generate sub-agents, and operate across multiple domains without direct human intervention. These agents often use shared credentials, ephemeral tokens, or implicit trust boundaries, leading to identity ambiguity, weak attribution and expanded attack surfaces,” adds Sood.

A modern identity stack for agentic systems Because agentic AI systems need access to corporate IT systems to complete tasks, IT security leaders must ensure they are properly identified and given access only to the data they and the people they are working for are authorised to access. Here are some points to consider: Every AI agent must have a unique, verifiable identity tied to its origin to provide traceability, enabling organisations to understand who initiated an action and under what authority.

Agents should use short-lived, task-specific tokens that are automatically issued and revoked. This minimises exposure in case of compromise and aligns access strictly with the duration and scope of a task. It enforces the zero standing privileges (ZSP) principle.

Access decisions should be dynamic, based on real-time context, adapting continuously to the agent’s actions and location, ensuring tighter, more relevant control.

Agentic systems often involve multiple layers of delegation, which means a clear and enforceable chain of trust is required to track authority and limit how far and wide permissions can propagate.

Systems must continuously monitor agent actions, reassess risk and adjust permissions in real time. This helps detect subtle misuse, compromised workflows, or manipulated prompts that may not trigger traditional security alerts.

A robust audit trail is essential for capturing who performed which action, through which agent, and with which tools to support incident response, and builds trust in autonomous systems by making their actions transparent and explainable. Source: Aditya Sood, vice-president of security engineering and AI strategy, Aryaka

IT security implications of enterprise AI Although many organisations are still in the early stages of AI maturity, Jacob Connell, AI and automation engineer at Quorum Cyber, says one of the biggest challenges in this journey is integrating automation and AI securely into existing enterprise systems. “As AI-driven attack surfaces expand, identity becomes a foundational control for securing automation and, critically, for limiting blast radius when things go wrong. Mistakes will happen; the goal of modern identity design is to ensure the impact is contained and recoverable,” he says. As AI-driven attack surfaces expand, identity becomes a foundational control for securing automation and limiting blast radius when things go wrong Jacob Connell, Quorum Cyber According to Connell, AI is not just adding a new user type to identity and access management; it is forcing organisations to redesign identity as a continuous control plane for humans, workloads and agents alike. Looking at traditional IAM, Connell says that once a user or service is authenticated and receives a token, that token could be replayed freely until expiry – sometimes for hours or days – without the platform rechecking whether anything important has changed about the subject’s standing. But he warns that “this model no longer holds”. Connell suggests IT security leaders should deploy a continuous evaluation model. Although a valid token is still necessary, when a token is presented, he says centrally defined policies should confirm that the subject and its context still meet all the requirements at that moment. Connell recommends checking whether the identity is still active, whether it has been flagged as high risk, whether the IP or location has changed unexpectedly, whether the device posture has degraded, and whether there is new threat intelligence that suggests a compromise, among other things. “Evaluating these signals at the edge can significantly reduce the window of identity abuse,” he says. The approach applies equally to human users, machine workloads and emerging hybrid identities that are created by agentic AI acting either autonomously or on behalf of a user, such as when there is a human in the loop.