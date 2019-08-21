Medtech startup Andiamo uses AI and 3D printing to make orthotic manufacturing more efficient

Orthotics, which include braces and splints, are used by about 2.5 million people in the UK to correct the function of movable parts of the body, which may be compromised by conditions such as spina bifida and cerebral palsy.

But the traditional manufacturing process for orthotic devices can be time-consuming, labour-intensive and error-prone, leaving the users of these devices, many of whom are severely disabled children, without the biomechanical support they need to go about their daily lives.

“We need something that fits perfectly in order to have the biomechanical function to either realign or prevent movement,” says Jonathan Bell, a clinical specialist orthotist at Bell Orthotics, who has 12 years’ experience in this field of medicine.

“To do that, we need to capture the shape of the body, and the only way we could do that for years was by using traditional plaster casts – like the stuff you would have if you had a broken arm – or polyester.”

According to Bell, using traditional manufacturing processes means it takes about 24 hours’ manual labour to produce one splint that would go from the knee to foot.

This process includes creating negative and positive casts of the relevant body part, “rectifying” them – whereby plaster is added or removed based on the patient’s anatomy – and sending them off to a remote workshop facility to be made.

For Bell, at least one-fifth of all the devices he receives back from the workshops need significant alterations to fit the patient properly, further increasing the work involved.

The problem of ill-fitting orthoses is also highlighted by Chris Cody, clinical lead and head of regional orthotics services at Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, who says the need for alterations puts extra pressure on time-strapped clinicians. “Alterations take time,” he says. “And coming from an NHS background, time is something we all need more of.”

The Andiamo effect However, medical technology (medtech) startup Andiamo claims to have the answer to both Bell’s and Cody’s woes, in that its use of artificial intelligence (AI), coupled with 3D scanning and 3D printing techniques, can cut the time it takes to deliver orthotic devices to children from six months to just a week. Established in 2014, Andiamo spent four years on research and development (R&D) before entering the market in 2018, with a technological setup that it claims can increase the accuracy of orthotic devices to 1mm. Since then, it has been applying its R&D to real-world clinical settings, serving 80 patients with about 500 wearables, in an attempt to improve the product and scale of its orthotic service. According to Bell and Cody, Andiamo has hugely reduced the need for orthotic alterations because of its use of a hand-held scanner, which can make the process of creating casts for patients much easier and more comfortable. “A lot of our children who have additional needs are very much not fans of being cast – hot, gooey plaster being wrapped on your limb while you don’t understand why you are forcibly being held, and then having it cut off is tricky at the best of times,” says Bell. “So the idea of a direct scan is far better from a patient experience perspective.” “A big part of what we do with the technology is to scale empathy” Naveed Parvez, Andiamo Cody says the mixture of AI and 3D printing also opens up a world of possibility for orthotists, who can now control every aspect of the manufacturing process, from the material used and the shape of it, to the exact thickness and flexibility of the device. “The level of detail, research and engineering that’s gone into [Andiamo] optimising the design is paying dividends in that you don’t have to make as many changes [to the finished devices],” he says. Using the AI component of Andiamo, clinicians can also create a mock-up of how the device will function, eliminating the trial and error of the traditional manufacturing process and ensuring that the device fits first time. “If I do a mock-up, I am very confident that it is going to function exactly as I want it to – there’s no guesswork,” says Bell. With the increased accuracy and control, clinicians now spend less time taking casts and making alterations, and more time understanding the needs of their patients. Cody adds: “It gives me more time to assess the impact of that device on the child, to assess my prescription – which is gold time to me – and then it gives me more time with the parents and the child to explain what this device is that I’m fitting to them.”

Scaling up the manufacturing process Although most traditionally made orthoses are sent to a remote workshop for production, some clinics have on-site facilities that allow greater collaboration between engineers, technicians and orthotists during the manufacturing process. "Unfortunately, that infrastructure is not commonplace in a lot of orthotic centres and hospitals," says Cody. "Orthotists will go in, do a clinic and send off their casts to a remote workshop facility where they haven't got everything on hand. That disconnect can sometimes introduce problems, although it has got better over the years." Although the level of control that clinicians get from the Andiamo platform helps to bridge this disconnect, the lack of orthotic specialists is an ongoing problem. Andiamo founder and CEO Naveed Parvez says there are about 300 qualified orthotists in the UK, who collectively care for two million people with orthotic needs. "There are only two universities in the UK that can train these people and they can maybe train 30 people a year, maybe about a third of whom actually work in the UK when they finish studying," he says. "The group of new clinicians coming through is not enough to deal with the problem, and that's where technology is part of the solution."

