How can enterprise AI be made less sycophantic?

The release of ChatGPT in 2022 heralded one of the biggest step changes in technology this decade, with generative AI (GenAI) tools providing the ability to analyse complex data sets faster than ever before.

The technology has been adopted around the world for organisations to enhance productivity and improve efficiency. However, the tendency of AI to agree with the user has inadvertently led to one of the greatest challenges of its adoption.

GenAI can be trained on a vast array of information and provide insights into patterns in data that humans might not otherwise perceive. Its uses can range from writing meeting summaries to running clinical simulations for identifying new medicines.

The adoption of generative AI has been widespread, both in terms of sector and geography, with AI being trialled and used in many roles requiring data management and analysis.

Research into the customer service sector has found that GenAI tools could reduce customer interaction times by over three and a half minutes and enhance productivity by 15%.

In December 2025, Tesco signed a contract with Mistral AI to improve the supermarket’s data analysis, and develop improved ways for staff to access information and help customers.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s AI healthcare tool, Dragon Copilot, was recently trialled at Manchester University NHS Foundation to transcribe notes of consultations, allowing clinicians to focus on the patient, rather than needing to take notes while the patient is talking.

Sycophantic AI However, GenAI also comes with fundamental challenges. It has become apparent that the agreeableness of AI means it is more inclined to respond positively, rather than provide accuracy. This sycophantic nature means it is naturally friendly and polite. With minimal effort, AI can often fall into line with a user’s opinion on most subjects, thereby perpetuating false narratives and misguided assumptions. The sycophancy of generative AI stems from codified behaviour in its programming. As developers want people to use their AI tools, they have coded them to be engaging and provide friendly responses to user queries. Therefore, to please the user, it tends to provide the user with answers they want to hear, rather than unbiased facts. “People talk about artificial intelligence, but I like to call it augmented intelligence, because AI is fed through human behaviour,” says Gustavo Razzetti, founder of Fearless Culture. “Engineers that created it and the people that are using it, we’re all adding our collective biases and perspective into that. As human beings, we like people who agree with us. AI and most of these models have learned to do that, even if you push back. It tries to be a people-pleasing tool, and that’s a really bad behaviour. It’s something like the ‘yes man’ that happened in meeting rooms, where people say what they think the person’s going to like, and not what they need to say.” However, this agreeable nature also applies equally to the users, as many assume that AI knows everything. Rather than questioning the answers, users will often blindly assume the AI is always correct, as it will typically align with the user’s assumptions. By blindly following generative AI, vital information might not be considered and misguided assumptions can be perpetuated. As GenAI systems can draw on their past conversations, these assumptions can become embedded, reinforcing false narratives, such that they in turn become embedded in the data, leading to flawed reasoning. There have been instances of AI systems providing fraudulent references to support reasoning in academic papers. By reinforcing user expectations, GenAI can effectively act as blinkers, causing the user not to consider alternative solutions that could offer more effective results, or overlooking crucial anomalies in the data. As such, it can limit creative thinking and may even stagnate innovation. “Speed is one of the most important advantages of AI, but to come up with great ideas, you need depth,” says Razzetti. “People need to realise that quick solutions are not necessarily the better ones. We see a lot of teams where people write documents and summarise meetings quickly, but they are not right, and then they send it to someone else in the team who needs to create what’s called the work slope and fix them.”

Overcoming AI sycophancy Despite these concerns, there are solutions for mitigating the sycophantic effects of generative AI. Users, trainers and AI developers all have a part to play in this. Crucially, users need to approach GenAI with caution and critical analysis. Users should never assume that just because an AI tool has analysed the data, the solution it comes up with is the most appropriate. Just as if a solution were provided by a person, AI-generated responses should be independently verified and tested before being accepted. “In the past, it was Google that everyone used to search for information, but now it’s AI,” says Razzetti. “In the same way that people don’t go past the first result of Google, the same happens with AI. Over 70% of people don’t prompt AI twice. They ask a question, and whatever the answer is, they take it for granted. People need to be more like a journalist when using AI and not just a passive user.” This questioning approach needs to be shared by all users and training should be targeted to all those who will be using AI systems to use the tools most effectively. Read more about the problems AI tools pose for business use AI’s dumb genius problem.

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AI deployments gone wrong: The fallout and lessons learned. Furthermore, generative AI should be carefully deployed in organisations to maximise benefits. Misguided solutions could lead to potential disruption. Instead of replacing human intelligence, GenAI needs to be considered as an augmentation tool for enhancing existing roles, where the powerful analysis of AI can be combined with human oversight. As part of their investment in AI technologies, some companies have undertaken large-scale redundancies to justify their claims of enhanced productivity. However, this may only be of short-term benefit, as vital staff and valuable knowledge could be lost. Instead, undertaking a retraining regime ensures that staff and their valuable knowledge can be retained. Hiring new staff familiar with AI is costly and they may not have insights into whether an AI’s proposed solution would actually be appropriate for the business. “AI will help us in many aspects to become more productive, but the amplification of human talents with AI, that’s the conversation that we’re missing,” says Razzetti. “Companies that are amplifying people’s talent with AI are the ones who are winning, whilst the ones who are firing people are saving money one quarter, but in two years from now, they’re going to suffer the consequences.” Alongside this, AI models should be designed and trained to indicate any potential uncertainty and assumptions they have made, as well as citing sources for their solutions. This will ensure users, who also need to be trained, will be able to cross-examine the data, and confirm the solution is sensible and appropriate.