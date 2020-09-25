Business process automation expansion could founder on IT drift from business focus

After more than a decade of positive economic growth, all too many UK companies have become bloated with unwieldy bureaucracy and inefficient business processes that are slowing down innovation.

While this is less true of huge multinationals, which are forced to keep their operations tight and lean to compete on the world stage, it certainly applies to organisations below that tier, says Robert Rutherford, chief executive of IT consultancy Quostar.

“Between the 2008 financial crash and now, many companies have seemed to lose focus on the wider world and so have got fat and lazy – and that tends to lead to innovation dropping off,” he says.

To make matters worse, there is a real IT skills shortage, not so much on the technical side, but more in the process improvement arena. “Training and education on the alignment of business systems seems to have dropped off in the last 20 years,” says Rutherford. “It’s gone very technical and application-focused, so there’s a real disconnect between IT strategy and the business. Even in large companies, IT is often just seen as a necessary evil.”

In fact, he compares the situation to the 1990s, when IT departments lacked business-savvy and organisations themselves were “just growing and hiring and buying technology with no focus on business objectives”. As a result, Rutherford fears the situation could now be causing the UK to fall behind other industrialised nations in terms of automation.

Nonetheless, he agrees with a recent contention by HR guru Josh Bersin that the current global recession could offer firms an opportunity to streamline and digitise processes that have sprung up in an ad-hoc fashion but are no longer fit for purpose – if they are willing to take it, that is.

“Some companies are now starting to analyse what they’re doing, how to become more competitive and where they could gain more margin to invest and help them grow,” says Rutherford. “But it’s not necessarily just about cutting costs – it’s also about seeing the opportunities offered by automation and the value they can get by taking advantage of it, so as to be well positioned when economic recovery comes.”

The challenges of automation Although automation opportunities vary by industry and individual company, common possibilities for many include optimising back-office functions, such as finance, and improving customer interaction with the business. Indeed, the Covid-19 lockdown has already kick-started this process in some areas, according to Josh Zaretsky, a partner at strategy consultancy Altman Solon. “There is certainly a case to be made that the current global situation and resulting recession have accelerated some aspects of digital transformation,” he says. “But while it is clear that software-as-a-service-based home-working tools are high priority spend areas right now, it remains to be seen whether companies will continue investing in major operational change projects – especially transformational projects such as automation – during a downturn.” A key stumbling block, which can make it hard to come up with a winning business case for doing so, is that many companies have lost the art of mapping and documenting their ways of working to ensure a process of continual improvement. “People expect technology to automate things, but how can you know what to automate if you haven’t even defined your processes?” says Rutherford. “You can create automation projects, but if you also don’t understand where you are or where the competition is, how can it ever drive change or improve things?” Such lack of insight can also lead to the careless introduction of what Daron Acemoglu, a professor in economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, describes in a study entitled Unpacking skill bias: automation and new tasks as “so-so technologies”. These technologies, which include automated attendant systems and self-service checkouts in supermarkets, may cut costs for businesses to a certain degree, but in reality add minimal value, he says. To make matters worse, Acemoglu says this kind of automation also results in cuts to real wages, a situation that disproportionately hits lower-paid workers.

Benefits versus costs So, even though customers are unenthusiastic about having to put their shopping through the checkout themselves and workers see little benefit in self-service machines either, such “so-so technologies” cause firms to believe they have “no reason to hire more workers or pay other workers more”. The crux of the matter here, says Rutherford, revolves around opting to do something purely for profit, which rarely works effectively into the long term. “It has to be a win-win,” he says. “If something is one-sided and you just want to extract more money from a situation without providing any benefits, everyone ends up losing – employees lose, customers lose and ultimately so does the business, as it’s not good for your reputation and people go elsewhere.” As a result, a key question that each organisation should ask itself is whether “the value-added benefits of automation outweigh the costs, and whether there are other implications and downstream effects that need to be considered”, says Zaretsky. “It may sound old-fashioned, but we always advise decision-makers to complete a full business case ahead of adopting new technology, in which they seek input from multiple stakeholders, including those who are excited about the new technology and those who are sceptical about it. Doing so also has the added benefit of identifying all the functions and teams that will be impacted.” Also vital in this context is setting out key performance indicators to understand which outcomes are important to both individual departments and the wider business. Measuring these outcomes and benchmarking the business against its rivals and peers are key considerations too. As a result of all this, many organisations still have a long way to go before they will be anywhere near being able to roll out the technology du jour, artificial intelligence (AI), says Rutherford. “There’s no point starting to introduce AI if you’ve not done the groundwork and put the basic foundations in place,” he says. “Too many organisations implement technology when their house is not in good order, but it’s not a big bang that’s required here – it’s an iterative approach.” One organisation that has got its house in order, though, is accountancy firm Brookson.