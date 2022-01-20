Delayed pay: Umbrella company cyber attacks disrupt salary payments to thousands of contractors

Thousands of contractors across the UK are facing a second possible week of payment delays, following separate cyber attacks on two of the umbrella industry’s largest players.

Brookson Group and Parasol have both been forced to proactively disable client-facing systems and minimise their online presence as a result of the attacks, while trying to maintain payroll runs for the tens of thousands of contractors who they employ.

Social media sites Twitter and LinkedIn have been awash with complaints from contractors who have experienced delayed payments as a result of these incidents, with some receiving far less pay in their wage packets than they were expecting.

At the time of writing, the websites for both companies stated they were down for maintenance, with their most recent status updates confirming work to restore their systems remains ongoing.

Parasol was the first of the two company’s to be targeted, with anecdotal reports suggesting its systems were hit on Monday 10 January 2022. In its latest status update, dated 19 January, it said it was “still in the early stages” of investigating the incident, but confirmed it has “temporary measures” in place to ensure its contractors are paid.

In a follow-up email to its contractors, seen by Computer Weekly, the company said it should be in a position to resume “normal payroll runs” from Thursday 20 January, after the attack left it unable to access contractor time sheets and other resources it uses to calculate how much its contractors should be paid.

“We do remain unable to apply personal pension contributions and expenses until further notice. We anticipate that any adjustment that needs to be made in relation to advanced payments will be made during the next week,” the email update added.

Brookson, meanwhile, confirmed the attack on its systems occurred on the evening of Thursday 13 January, and in its most recent email to contractors assured them that its “remediation plan” is being “progressed as urgently as possible” and will include “activating elements of [its] technology stack in a specific sequence throughout the week”.

A suspected case of ransomware Neither company has publicly shared details about the type of attack their systems have been subjected to, giving rise to speculation that both Parasol and Brookson may have fallen victim to a ransomware attack. If so, it would not be the first umbrella company to be allegedly targeted in this way. Several months ago, the Giant Group payroll processing company was subject to a suspected ransomware attack that prompted it to proactively suspend its entire operations, following the discovery of suspicious activity on its network. In echoes of the attacks on Parasol and Brookson, thousands of contractors working for Giant Group experienced delayed and late payments, and ran into difficulties when trying to contract the firm to chase their missing wages in the week that followed. As reported by Computer Weekly at the time, IT security experts said the speed of the outage and the lengthy time it took Giant Group to recover from the attack heavily suggested the company had been targeted by ransomware-peddling cyber criminals. Speaking to Computer Weekly on condition of anonymity, a cyber security consultant with experience of working within the financial services sector said that there are several markers about the attacks on Parasol and Brookson that strongly indicate the involvement of ransomware here too. “It is taking a long time to recover the systems...if it was a simple fault, they would find it and fix it. If it was a data loss, they would restore it. These things should be part of their recovery playbook,” the source said. “The longer the recovery takes, the more speculation builds that there is something bigger afoot here, and that could be ransomware.” And it is not difficult to work out why an umbrella company might prove to be an attractive target for a ransomware attack, the source continued. In the wake of the government’s ongoing efforts to clampdown on tax avoidance within the contractor community, through the roll-out of the IR35 reforms to the private and public sector, the number of individuals working through umbrella companies has soared. This is as a result of companies seeking to side-step the reforms by telling contractors they can only continue to work for them if they agree to provide their services through umbrella firms, which assume responsibility for paying the contractor their wages. As the number of contractors engaged through umbrella companies has grown, the amount of money passing through these payroll processing entities has risen markedly, making these firms a prime target for ransomware-like attacks. “An awful lot of umbrella companies have suddenly become cash-rich on the back of these reforms,” said the source. “If you are a cash-rich company and haven’t been the subject of a ransomware attack, that might just be because it’s not your turn yet. “The umbrella market has done very well out of the IR35 reforms, and will have its hands on a lot more money than ever before. If I know that, then people who are interested in cyber attacks will know that too. And now umbrella companies are ripe candidates for ransomware attacks, but they wouldn’t have been before.” In the wake of the attacks on Parasol and Brookson, the entire umbrella sector has been warned to take protective action to safeguard and secure its systems and data in the event of further incidents occurring. The Freelancer and Contractor Services Association (FCSA) told its members, which include Giant Group, Parasol and Brookson, to undertake “comprehensive and regular reviews of their system security” and their processes for “safeguarding of personal data” in response to the attacks. Umbrella companies are renowned for operating on wafer thin margins, and Computer Weekly’s source said the “sophistication and current state of their cyber defences” is likely to reflect this. “The sophistication of any company’s cyber defences depends on money, planning, infrastructure, process – and none of that comes cheap. And the bigger companies probably tend to have the best defences,” the source said. “[These umbrellas] are not small companies...they will have their own IT and security teams, and they probably all host services on Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure, and will take the benefit of the native security and the control [those platforms offer]. “What you have to wonder is how much money and sophistication they are able to spend on things like endpoint access, defending themselves against perimeter attacks and that type of thing. “That stuff costs a lot of money, and the amount of money the financial services giants spend on this goes up every year because it has to. It’s expensive to put a strong lock on the door, and one has to wonder if umbrellas have the money to do that,” the source added. Aside from money, there is speculation within the wider contracting community that the attacks could be the work of an individual or group of people who hold a grudge against the umbrella company community. The sector is regularly the subject of unfavourable press coverage, in the wake of reports about non-compliant firms making unlawful and unnecessary deductions from the pay of the contractors on their books, with MPs releasing a report last year calling for the sector to clean up its act. “There is speculation these attacks are part of a wider vendetta against the umbrella industry, and that specific firms are being targeted in order to discredit them,” Julia Kermode, founder of independent worker consultancy IWORK.co.uk, told Computer Weekly. “The sector has always been Marmite, but even if you fall on the side of hating umbrellas, these cyber attacks are on another level. In my opinion, the criminals behind [them] are more likely motivated by the very large sums of money at stake from thousands of contractor salaries, rather than someone aggrieved about the industry.” Computer Weekly has spoken to numerous contractors over the course of this week about what they have made of the differences between how some of the firms involved have moved to keep their contractors up to date with what is going on. Brookson Group has been praised for how quickly it went public with the news that it had suffered a cyber-attack on Thursday 13 January – when it divulged the news in a public LinkedIn post the following day. As reported by Computer Weekly at the time, the firm confirmed it had suffered an “extremely aggressive” cyber attack in the post, and had – as a result – referred itself to the UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). In a follow-up post several hours later, authored by the company’s CEO, Brookson said an analysis of the incident showed that no data belonging to any of its 15,700 clients had been compromised in the attack. At the time of writing, Brookson’s websites were still showing as down for maintenance, but one of the firm’s contractors – who spoke to Computer Weekly on condition of anonymity – said he appreciated how “transparent” the company has been in the wake of the attack. “The CEO has taken to LinkedIn to make announcements [about what is going on], which I think is a very brave and bold move,” said the contractor. “I have been worried about what has been stolen, removed or blocked by the people responsible, but right now [the company] still has my trust.”