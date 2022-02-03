Brookson and Parasol cyber attacks: Contractor complaints about delayed payments continue

Contractors across the UK are continuing to be blighted by the fallout from last month’s cyber attacks on two of the umbrella sector’s biggest players, with complaints persisting about delayed wage payments and disrupted communications.

Several weeks have passed since Parasol and Brookson Group were targeted in separate suspected ransomware attacks, which left both firms struggling to pay the thousands of contractors they both collectively employ.

In the time since the attacks, which occurred during the second week of January, both firms have issued statements suggesting they are in the process of resuming their normal operations, but their contractors have continued to complain of missing, delayed and incorrect salary payments.

A Parasol contractor, speaking to Computer Weekly on condition of anonymity, said – in the wake of the attack on its systems – he has not been paid by the firm since mid-December, leaving him out of pocket to the tune of at least £3,000.

“My agency has paid the Parasol invoices, but Parasol are just sitting on my money and not paying me a single penny,” he said.

To minimise the disruption and damage caused by the attacks, both firms moved to proactively disable some of their customer-facing systems, rendering Brookson Group’s website inaccessible for several days.

This process is also known to have made it difficult for Parasol’s contractors to contact the firm over the phone, with the company advising its contractors to rely on its website’s Live Chat function to chase payments and contact the firm. “Yesterday, I had an hour’s wait on the web chat system to speak to one of their agents, and they said someone would get back to me and nobody did,” the contractor added.