Channel roundup: Who’s gone where?

A few moves this week, with the worlds of security and data management well presented. The senior appointments should give the channel some fresh names to add to their contact databases.

Barracuda The vendor has turned to Jason Beal to become its new vice-president, worldwide partner ecosystems. He will be charged with leading channel strategy and development. Beal joins from AvePoint, where he was senior vic-president, global channel and partner ecosystems. His CV also includes time at Palo Alto Networks and Ingram Micro. “We are happy to welcome Jason to Barracuda,” said Chris Ross, CRO at Barracuda. “Bringing Jason into this role is a key part of our ongoing commitment to invest in our channel partner go-to-market. We are looking forward to his focus on continuing the growth acceleration across our partner ecosystem and to drive innovation within our business model. He will also play an integral role in continuing to build and grow a world-class channel go-to-market strategy and partner programme for our business.”

Bridewell The cyber security player has given Emma Leith, a former CISO at BP and Santander, the chance to make a difference as its new director of consulting. She is the fourth senior appointment to Bridewell in the last 24 months, following chairman Paul Driver, CFO Ruth Billen and director of managed security services Martin Riley. “Bridewell’s continued success in delivering flagship cyber security services in both consulting and 24x7 managed detection and response on a national and international scale means that it’s a very exciting time to be joining the organisation,” said Leith. “My appointment as director of consulting will help to complement the board and senior leadership, building a sustained focus on instilling consistency and excellence in our client engagements with industry-leading and expert-led delivery.”

Dufrain The data analyst consultancy has decided the time is right to appoint its first-ever chief financial officer and has chosen Alex Meakin for the role. He joins from Brookson Group, a private equity-backed, tech-enabled services business where he was CFO. His CV also includes senior finance roles at Thomas Cook, Manchester Airport and Barclays. “Dufrain has seen huge growth over the last year, and its ability to deliver excellent outcomes for clients, as well as an unrivalled internal culture, attracted its investment from Phoenix back in July,” said Meakin. “It’s such an exciting time to join the team, and I’m looking forward to working with the whole board to deliver on the ambitious growth plans already in the pipeline.”