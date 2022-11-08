Channel round-up: Who’s gone where?

Experience and industry knowledge is a prized asset, and one that a number of firms have reached out for in the past week as they look to gain wise heads to help with strategy.

NetApp The vendor has welcomed Piero Gallucci as vice-president and general manager for the UK and Ireland, replacing Chris Greenwood, who is moving to a new role as vice-president of Western Europe Enterprise. “NetApp is one of the technology leaders currently redefining the cloud and I’m delighted to join at this important moment in the company’s transformation journey,” said Gallucci. “I look forward to supporting the digital transformation of NetApp’s UK and Irish customers, taking full advantage of the hybrid multicloud opportunities available. I am also delighted to join at a time when we’ve just opened our international headquarters in Cork. I look forward to visiting soon.”

BCN Group The Manchester-based IT cloud and managed services specialist has welcomed a new chairman, Mark Braund, to help the board define, align and meet the business’s strategic goals over the next four or five years. “I’m delighted that Mark has been appointed as chair,” said Rob Davies, CEO of BCN Group. “He has great credentials and a track record of steering teams’ strategic growth in the tech services sector, but his understanding of people development and his cultural approach makes him an excellent fit and choice for BCN.”

Claroty The red carpet has been rolled out for CJ Radford, who becomes the firm’s head of global channels and alliances. Radford has a CV that includes time at Thales and Symantec. “Claroty is committed to building a partner ecosystem that delivers the solutions, services and security expertise required to combat today’s advanced cyber security threats, and with CJ at the helm, we are strengthening this commitment even further,” said Simon Chassar, chief revenue officer at Claroty.