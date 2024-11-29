Automated patch management: A proactive way to stay ahead of threats

Cyber attacks are becoming more frequent and sophisticated. According to an International Monetary Fund report, the global cost of cyber crime is projected to reach $23tn by 2027, a staggering 175% increase from 2022.

This makes timely patch management critical, but traditional manual methods are too slow and unable to scale with modern infrastructures. This is where automated patch management comes into play. It allows businesses to deploy patches faster, reduce risk, and maintain security on a larger scale.

Automating frees up IT resources, ensures compliance, and helps organisations stay ahead of threats rather than constantly trying to catch up.

The limitations of traditional patch management Traditional software patch management relies heavily on manual processes, which can be time-consuming and inefficient. IBM research suggests it takes approximately 277 days to detect a breach. Not to mention, with rising cyber crime rates and increasing complexity of attacks, there is a need for a more proactive and efficient approach. In particular, manual patch management suffers from three maladies: With traditional systems, IT teams must manually identify which systems need updates, assess the importance of each patch, and deploy them one by one across the network. This process is not only slow but also prone to errors.

Another limitation of manual patching is its reactive nature. Patches are often applied after a vulnerability has already been discovered and exploited, leaving systems exposed for longer periods. This delay creates opportunities for cyber criminals to attack before patches are applied.

In rare cases, patches might end up being released in a faulty state (Crowdstrike, anyone?). Humans might not be able to anticipate bugs, whereas an automated management system, ideally using artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, can easily pinpoint anomalies in the code of the patches themselves. An automated approach, on the other hand, continuously scans for vulnerabilities and applies patches as soon as they become available. This significantly reduces the time systems are left vulnerable, maintains a proactive approach and frees up IT teams’ time to focus on more pressing matters.

How automation’s proactive approach improves patch management Automated patch management is the process of using software tools to detect, download, and apply updates or patches automatically across an organisation's IT environment. It helps in: Continuous vulnerability scanning and monitoring: Automated patch management systems integrate with vulnerability scanning tools and security databases to continuously monitor systems for known vulnerabilities. Once a vulnerability is detected, the system automatically identifies affected devices and prepares them for patching, eliminating delays caused by manual identification and prioritisation. This is similar to secure email platforms scanning for vulnerabilities, with the system automatically addressing them as soon as a patch is released. This proactive approach significantly reduces the window of vulnerability by deploying patches as soon as they are available, minimising the risk of exploitation. Prioritisation of critical patches: Proactive automation tools integrate with threat intelligence feeds and exploit databases, adjusting prioritisation in real time. Rather than treating every patch as equally important, automated systems can assess criticality based on factors such as the severity of the vulnerability, the importance of the affected system, and the potential business impact. For instance, if a critical vulnerability affects a core business application, automated systems can ensure that the patch is prioritised above less critical updates. Automated testing and roll-backs: One of the major risks in patch management is applying a patch that causes system instability or introduces new vulnerabilities. Automation mitigates this risk through built-in testing and roll-back features. Automated systems can test patches in isolated environments before full deployment, ensuring they do not interfere with existing systems or applications. If a patch causes problems during deployment, automated systems can quickly trigger a roll-back, reverting the system to its pre-patch state. This capability reduces downtime and prevents the ripple effects of a faulty patch from spreading across the network. Real-time monitoring and alerts: Proactive automation introduces real-time monitoring and alerting features that ensure the patching process is not only efficient but also constantly under observation. If a patch deployment fails or a system experiences issues post-patch, automated systems can immediately flag these anomalies and alert IT staff for quick remediation. Real-time monitoring allows organisations to catch potential issues early before they affect critical systems or lead to larger-scale vulnerabilities.