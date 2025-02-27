CVE volumes head towards 50,000 in 2025, analysts claim

A heady mixture of converging trends is likely to cause the volume of disclosed common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) to hit at least 45,000 – and possibly even as high as 50,000 – during 2025, setting a new world record.

This is according to the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (First), a security non-profit organisation based in North Carolina in the US, which said this figure was about 11% higher than in 2024, and almost six times higher in 2023. It said this underscores the growing complexity of the security landscape, and means organisations must start to think more about their risk prioritisation and mitigation strategies.

“The number of reported vulnerabilities isn’t just growing, it’s accelerating,” said Eireann Leverett, First liaison and lead member of its Vulnerability Forecasting Team. “Security teams can no longer afford to be reactive; they must anticipate and prioritise threats before they escalate.”

First’s analysts attributed this surge to a number of factors – shifting technological mores, disclosure policy changes and worldwide geopolitical chaos among them.

“A combination of new players in the CVE ecosystem, evolving disclosure practices, new disclosure legislation in Europe, and a rapidly expanding attack surface is fuelling this surge,” said Leverett.

Most importantly, on the tech side, the rapid adoption of open source software (OSS) and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to aid in vulnerability discovery was surfacing more flaws, and making it easier to spot them.

Added to this, new contributors to the CVE ecosystem, such as Linux and Patchstack, are also having an effect on discovery volumes, and updates to how vulnerabilities are assigned and reported – coupled with some funding challenges – are altering disclosure patterns.

And a growing amount of state-sponsored cyber activity by government-run actors – often but not necessarily always Chinese, Iranian or Russian ones – is leading to more weaknesses being uncovered and exploited.

In terms of the types of CVEs being seen, First noted that memory safety vulnerability volumes are currently declining, while conversely, cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities seem to be on the up.

Looking ahead, Leverett said he anticipated further growth in 2026, with an estimated minimum volume of just under 51,300 CVEs expected to surface.