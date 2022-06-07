A new design for the new world of work

A key challenge that many organisations face in this time of transition is an apparently growing disconnect between what leaders and their employees want in terms of what a return to the office should look like going forward. For instance, a report by Slack Technologies’ Future Forum, entitled The great executive-employee disconnect, revealed that leaders are nearly three times more likely than their staff to want everyone back full-time.

Although productivity was the initial reason cited for taking this stance, the argument has now shifted to the potential damage that remote and hybrid working are doing to workplace culture. The belief is that high performance is easier to achieve when everyone is located in the same place, making it easier to collaborate and cross-fertilise ideas.

But a key challenge, according to a study by property services firm Cushman & Wakefield, called Office of the future revisited, is that one-fifth of workers express a clear preference to come into the office only occasionally, while a further 20% would favour never having to do so at all.

Therefore, at a time when skills and labour shortages are widespread across the UK economy and attrition rates are at record highs, the danger is that staff simply vote with their feet should the work-life balance they desire not be available to them.

The upshot of this situation, says Stefanie Sebald, head of design at Kitt, which offers bespoke managed offices, is that many medium to large employers are currently “treading lightly” and, rather than trying to bend staff to their will, are “designing spaces to entice people back into the office”.

She explains: “So, rather than just having a sea of really functional desks and workstations, it’s about ‘how do we make a space that people want to come to?’. It’s almost about blending the comforts of home in an office space, so many companies are now introducing things like wellness rooms, which in the past would have been considered too expensive because you pay for space by the square foot.”

Improving the workplace experience This goal of improving the workplace experience is also leading organisations to focus more on "quality", which includes having sites in easy-to-reach, central locations with lots of amenities nearby and beautiful views. It also means that a good number of employers are designing their internal spaces with "much more intentionally", says Sebald. In fact, a survey by Leesman, a consultancy that analyses and measures the workplace experience, showed that 39% of real estate leaders were planning to make major changes to the physical layout of their office to support employee needs better. A further 54% intended to make minor adjustments, and only 6% aimed to keep everything the same. "Those aiming to make major change are rethinking the purpose of the office going forward, so they are evaluating what employees will go there for, what the environment needs to support and what it means for their real estate footprint – and they're making changes based on that," says Peggie Rothe, chief insight and research officer at Leesman. A key aim for most is to ensure the office reflects and supports their organisational objectives in terms of culture and ways of working. As a result, many large companies, in particular, are starting to create activity-based workplace environments, where various individual areas or zones are set up to host specific activities. These include meeting and huddle rooms – dedicated private spaces for focused work, which include small clusters of desks and phone booths for making calls – and a range of informal breakout areas for collaborating and socialising with individuals or small groups. "Collaborating is much more important and intentional for corporates than it used to be," says Sebald. "The previous default was to meet in the kitchen or at the coffee machine and cross-pollinate ideas, whereas now there is a trend towards actually creating collaboration space, and lots of different types." Another key consideration for many organisations, and one that is only expected to grow, is wellbeing. For instance, says Natalie Engels, global work sector leader at design and architecture firm Gensler: "The biggest, universal change to office layout and design is that it should feel lighter, and greater importance is being placed on fresh air. Post-pandemic buildings also provide the ability to access outdoors easily."

The transition to hybrid work has stimulated a shift among employees looking to their business to streamline their workflows, but research finds just one-tenth have access to automation tools.

Employers that reject the trend towards adopting more flexible, hybrid ways of working may struggle with staff retention – and CIOs have more to win or lose than most in a hybrid world.

The hybrid business is becoming a reality, but how can firms ensure a positive employee experience and learn how to identify and manage risks? As to how technology requirements are changing to support these shifts as well as facilitate the creation of a positive workplace experience regardless of where employees are based, Engels adds: “This may be the biggest challenge yet.” For instance, in a “hybrid everything” world, adequate levels of bandwidth are imperative at every location, whether office or home, she says. All meeting rooms require seamless, intuitive tech, which includes good-quality audio-visual equipment and whiteboards, to cater to the needs of workers, whether on site or remote. Software is also required to help employees navigate the new office environment more easily. This includes workplace experience applications for booking desks or meeting rooms, as well as informing you whether or not colleagues and team members are on site. The advantage of such applications, when combined with space analytics tools and sensors, is that they can also help employers understand how the workforce is using the office space for planning purposes. In fact, Brian Chen, co-founder and chief executive of modular architecture provider ROOM, expects such technology to “play an outsized role in helping companies navigate the post-pandemic office”. He says: “Every workforce will be different, and every company will need to decide on a real estate and office strategy that is tailored to the needs of their specific teams. But there is no better way to make data-driven decisions than to measure and analyse actual behaviours, and that’s where sensor data and space analytics come into play.” Not only does such information enable organisations to tweak their current office layouts to suit their changing needs today, but they can also use it to inform future decisions, should they decide to move.