CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Data a driving force at Aston Martin Formula One
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we speak to Aston Martin Formula One’s Clare Lansley to find out how digital transformation helps the team to move further up the F1 grid. We explore how automation and AI is helping businesses tackle rising costs and also look into the maturity of Industry 4.0 initiatives. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
CIO interview: Clare Lansley, CIO, Aston Martin Formula One
A rare female CIO in a male-dominated sport, Lansley discusses how digital transformation is all a part of helping the team to move further up the F1 grid
How artificial intelligence and automation can streamline procurement
We speak to chief procurement officers about the role of artificial intelligence in helping their organisations reduce costs and tackle the economic slowdown