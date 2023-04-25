CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
25 April 2023

Data a driving force at Aston Martin Formula One

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we speak to Aston Martin Formula One’s Clare Lansley to find out how digital transformation helps the team to move further up the F1 grid. We explore how automation and AI is helping businesses tackle rising costs and also look into the maturity of Industry 4.0 initiatives. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All