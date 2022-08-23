CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How digital technology rescued Merlin
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the CTO of Merlin Entertainments – operator of Legoland, Sea Life and Alton Towers – to find out how digital saved the company when Covid shut all its theme parks. We look at how software and data analytics can help to track – and reduce – greenhouse gas emissions. And Southern Water explains how data helps to support its most vulnerable customers. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
CIO interview: Lee Cowie, chief technology officer, Merlin Entertainments
The theme park giant faced an enormous challenge during Covid with its venues closed, but digital technology came to the rescue and is now opening up new opportunities
How to track greenhouse gas emissions
Companies from a range of sectors, as well as public authorities, are using software and data analytics to track greenhouse gas emissions, partly to meet new regulatory demands
Royal Mint turns to Circular Computing for remanufactured Lenovo laptops
BSI Kitemark for laptops supplied by Circular Computing intended to certify remanufactured products that are ‘as good as’ brand new devices