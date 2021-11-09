CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How a cloud-first strategy helped save animals in the pandemic
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the RSPCA about how its cloud-first strategy helped to save animals throughout the pandemic. Data warehouses have been part of the IT landscape for 30 years – but are they now old technology, and what’s next? And we assess how Brexit has affected risk and resilience in the datacentre. Read the issue now.
The RSPCA on how going cloud-first helped it rescue and rehome animals throughout the pandemic
The RSPCA was one of the earliest adopters of Google’s online business productivity suite of tools nearly a decade ago, and the organisation’s assistant director of IT resources reveals how that decision has benefited the charity throughout the pandemic
What lies beyond the data warehouse?
Has the traditional data warehouse finally reached the end of its life? If so, what will follow it? Will it be a hybrid? We find out
Riskier business: How Brexit could be changing downtime risk and resilience in the datacentre
As the UK enters the final quarter of its first year from the Brexit transition period, the risk picture for local datacentres remains unclear
