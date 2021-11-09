CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
9 November 2021

How a cloud-first strategy helped save animals in the pandemic

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the RSPCA about how its cloud-first strategy helped to save animals throughout the pandemic. Data warehouses have been part of the IT landscape for 30 years – but are they now old technology, and what’s next? And we assess how Brexit has affected risk and resilience in the datacentre. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All