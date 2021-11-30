CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Digital beats – how Warner Music turned to the cloud
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the CIO of Warner Music about how cloud computing helps it meet the needs of music lovers. AstraZeneca discusses how its enterprise social media system helped through the pandemic. And we assess the tech sector’s response to the government’s plans to tackle digital skills shortages. Read the issue now.
CIO interview: Ralph Munsen, CIO, Warner Music Group
As organisations put more and more IT assets into the cloud, it makes more sense to manage networks cloud natively, says Warner Music CIO
AstraZeneca looks at the bigger picture in enterprise social media
How do you work with people in different time zones and from different cultures and what happens when people leave the company?
Tech’s reaction to the Budget’s skills promises
During the 2021 Autumn Budget, chancellor Rishi Sunak announced several measures aimed at increasing skilled workers in the UK – but does the tech sector think it’s enough?
