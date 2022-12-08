CW+ Premium Content/CW Europe
CW Europe: Finland prepares for drone technology take-off
Finland is preparing for a future where it could rely on flying drone technology. Read about its plans in this issue. Also find out how a PhD student in the Netherlands is helping to detect hidden messages on the internet by using steganography.
Features in this issue
Finnish researchers lay the groundwork for flying drones
A large, sparsely populated country, Finland is preparing for a future where it could rely on flying drone technology
Digital transformation is brewing at Heineken
In a presentation at the Digital Transformation Week conference in Amsterdam, Heineken’s data management director revealed some of the ways the company is using information technology to transform
Cyber threats to Europe’s grid: Utilities rethink strategy
The separation of operational and information technology at utilities across Europe is opening doors for cyber criminals