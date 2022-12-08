CW+ Premium Content/CW Europe

December 2022 - February 2023

CW Europe: Finland prepares for drone technology take-off

Finland is preparing for a future where it could rely on flying drone technology. Read about its plans in this issue. Also find out how a PhD student in the Netherlands is helping to detect hidden messages on the internet by using steganography.

Features in this issue

