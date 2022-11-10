CW+ Premium Content/CW Benelux
CW Benelux: Heineken finds the right brew for digital
Heineken’s data management director has revealed some of the ways the company is using information technology to transform digitally. Also read how a PhD student in the Netherlands is detecting hidden messages on the internet by exploring the practice of steganography.
Features in this issue
Digital transformation is brewing at Heineken
In a presentation at the Digital Transformation Week conference in Amsterdam, Heineken’s data management director revealed some of the ways the company is using information technology to transform
France extradites Spanish EncroChat cryptophone distributors for complicity with organised crime
Three phone sellers have been extradited from Spain to France to face charges that they were complicit in the activities of criminal EncroChat phone users
Dutch government finally allowed to use public cloud
Public cloud is finally within reach for Dutch public services. Previously, the Dutch government was only allowed to use private clouds due to risks concerning privacy and security
