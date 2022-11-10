CW+ Premium Content/CW Benelux

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
November 2022 - January 2023

CW Benelux: Heineken finds the right brew for digital

Heineken’s data management director has revealed some of the ways the company is using information technology to transform digitally. Also read how a PhD student in the Netherlands is detecting hidden messages on the internet by exploring the practice of steganography.

Features in this issue

View CW Benelux Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All