CW+ Premium Content/CW Asia-Pacific

CW APAC: Trend Watch – business response to coronavirus
With countries the world over reeling from the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, which has meant sweeping changes both economically and socially, Computer Weekly looks at how firms in the Asia-Pacific region have adapted to what has so quickly become the new normal.
Features in this issue
How APAC firms are coping with the Covid-19 outbreak
The air of change looms large in companies operating in the Asia-Pacific region, with some doing better than others in keeping the lights on amid the coronavirus pandemic
Malaysia’s business continuity planning readiness a mixed bag
Larger Malaysian enterprises have BCP in place, but SMEs lag behind and will find it harder to weather the Covid-19 storm
Australian firms soldier on amid Covid-19 outbreak
From the largest financial institutions to small companies, Aussie firms have been dialling up their use of technology tools to keep their businesses humming during the coronavirus pandemic