A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to video conferencing and collaboration
Sponsored by ComputerWeekly.com
In this 17-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at how employers can support a future of flexible working, with video conferencing, collaboration, augmented reality and unified comms technologies all lined up to play a part
Table Of Contents
- Coronavirus-related lockdowns have made working from home the norm – we look at how collaboration tools could work in the long term.
- Global networks and collaborative tools have proved their worth, so employers now need to evolve management plans to support a future of flexible working.
- Extended reality software is not new, but the Covid-19 health crisis has seen it take on a new lease of life as organisations face up to virtuality.