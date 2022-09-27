CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to satellite broadband
High-speed internet connectivity has become an essential utility for much of the world’s population. In this 16-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at what makes the industry largely recession-proof, the obstacles 5G’s roll-out must overcome and how reductions in satellite costs have boosted space-borne projects and services’ popularity
Table Of Contents
- Why connectivity demands appear to be recession-proof.
- Assessing the challenges of the 5G roll-out.
- What’s behind the increased interest in space-borne products and services.