CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
November 2019

A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to robotic process automation

Sponsored by ComputerWeekly.com

Robotic process automation is making its business value known in a variety of ways. In this 15-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at how how the market is ever-evolving, the security risks to guard against, and how RPA can spearhead a firm’s digital transformation

Table Of Contents

  • How the robotic process automation market is evolving.
  • Why securing human-mimicking robotic automation is crucial in avoiding security failures.
  • How RPA can support a company’s digital transformation strategy.

More CW+ Content

View All