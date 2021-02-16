CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to identity and access management
Sponsored by ComputerWeekly.com
When used effectively, identity and access management can streamline business processes. In this 17-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at the challenges it can bring large companies, the implications of cloud and how to pick the right service for your firm
Table Of Contents
- Why identity and access management is a tough nut to crack for large multinationals.
- Assessing the new challenges cloud has introduced around identity and access management.
- What to consider when looking for the right service.