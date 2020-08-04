CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks

August 2020

A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to flash storage

Companies have come to count on the high performance of their flash storage services. In this 12-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at the cost of a variety of options, what the big three cloud providers have to offer and how the issue of reliability is being addressed.

Table Of Contents

  • Flash storage choices: We look at performance, cost and potential use cases for types of flash storage.
  • Flashy SSD options: Exploring the flash storage options available from the big three cloud providers.
  • Drive to improve flash reliability: Flash-based storage can corrupt data – we assess how flash reliability is being addressed.

