November 2022

A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to financial analytics for planning

The current economic climate provides a strong reason for firms to turn to the advantages of software. In this 14-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at the role of datasets in accounting, how technology is helping finance departments control budgets and the importance of integrating automation into business processes

Table Of Contents

  • How AI and datasets can play a greater role in finance and accounting.
  • Assessing the software helping finance departments control budgets.
  • What the software that powers finance departments can do for firms navigating the economic climate.

