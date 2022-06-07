CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to communications as a service
As communications needs evolve, organisations must keep pace with the latest services available. In this 15-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at how we arrived at current-day comms systems, the growing popularity of CPaaS and the advantages of cloud-based offerings in the new normal of hybrid working
Table Of Contents
- How we arrived at the comms systems that exists today.
- Why the popularity of CPaaS is growing.
- Looking at the growth in cloud-based services to support hybrid working.