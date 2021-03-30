CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks

March 2021

A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to colocation

Colocation is an increasingly appealing option for data storage. In this 17-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at the constraints of migration, environmental considerations and datacentre opportunities in Africa

Table Of Contents

  • Why IT departments are constrained by the risks of migrating core systems
  • Exploring colocation and hyperscale datacentre providers’ task of curbing carbon emissions
  • A look at the opportunities on offer for datacentre operators in Africa

