A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to anti-ransomware
The threat of ransomware looms large over business. In this 16-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at prevention methods, data defence and how to minimise the impact of a potential attack.
Table Of Contents
- A look at the various ransomware attack prevention methods.
- Assessing the impact of ransomware on storage and backup.
- A guide to minimising the impact of a ransomware attack.