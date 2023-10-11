Access your Pro+ Content below.
A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to SaaS integration
Sponsored by TechTarget ComputerWeekly.com
Software as a service has seen a rapid increase in deployment since the pandemic. In this 15-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at the implications of its vast market, the issues it can cause through IT complexity and how to deal with SaaS governance.
Table Of Contents
- Assessing the implications of a vast SaaS market.
- How the deployment of SaaS during the pandemic has increased enterprise IT complexity.
- What IT leaders need to consider with cloud software.