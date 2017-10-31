Shell makes $200m saving with virtual learning environment

Royal Dutch Shell, the British-Dutch oil and gas multinational, has cut the cost of some of its most expensive learning programmes by 90% by developing interactive learning platforms for staff.

Virtual lessons, which feature interactive videos and graphics, are replacing expensive field trips and geology primers, as well as being used to support leadership and behavioural learning.

Shell’s use of virtual, immersive learning – an example of which Shell has made available online – has delivered dramatic savings already, with more in the pipeline. To date, it has delivered more than 12,000 virtual lessons, saving the business $200m after development costs.

Jorrit van der Togt, executive vice-president of human resources (HR) strategy for Shell, said the company’s investment in virtual learning is part of a 15-year digital transformation journey for the business, embarked on in 2002, that has delivered benefits quickly, with the promise of more to come.

“We started by looking at the potential to move field learning into a virtual environment, but in fact virtual, immersive learning is a bigger play even than that,” said van der Togt.

“It is faster, cheaper, more challenging and more fun than other types of learning – and it is also deeper. Where e-learning in the recent past was persuasive because it was cheaper to deliver, today’s immersive learning is compelling because it is better.”

Van der Togt, speaking at an industry conference, said virtual learning has proved revolutionary because it mimics the work environment but delivers faster feedback with greater intensity and is more fun.

“We benefit from the way it facilitates a community of practice, too,” added van der Togt. “For each learner, there is the knowledge that you are not on your own. You are part of an intelligence network – and you are in it together,” he said at HR Tech World (Unleash) in Amsterdam.

For Shell’s leadership, van der Togt said virtual learning offers the space to put new ideas into practice, and is underpinned by personalised feedback and recommendations for employees.

“What the learning environment delivers is true engagement, not just for management but for all our workers – and it is a key driver of performance. Engagement is the x-factor that results in real change and real improvements,” he said.