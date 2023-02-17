CIO interview: Hans van der Waal, director of global IT, Travelex

In 2020, foreign exchange company Travelex entered administration, after the Covid-19 pandemic and a major attack by cyber criminals caused major losses. Today, it’s plotting its future, with digital technology at the core.

A combination of declining demand as the travel sector slowed during Covid-19 restrictions and the downtime and losses that resulted after the Sodinokibi cyber crime group ransomware attack put the company on the brink.

Now with new investors, Travelex and its 350 IT professionals are on a digital transformation journey, which includes reforming its operations through cloud computing and customer-facing apps. At the same time, the company is adapting its physical presence, which it sees as vital to fit future demand.

The foreign exchange sector as a whole has seen dramatic digital transformation, with the arrival of app-based services offered by fintech startups.

Travelex has a legacy of more than 1,000 stores, a similar number of ATMs and more than 5,000 staff, as well as technology for automated anti money laundering checks, frontline retail transaction systems, data storage systems, and software to provide live exchange rates and remittance services.

Hans van der Waal, Travelex’s global IT director, who joined in March 2019, tells Computer Weekly that when he joined the company there were some digital transformation projects in place which were “not entirely successful”.

He says projects lacked a compelling story, or what he described as a “North Star” signalling the company’s end goal. “This is something I started to work on when I joined,” says Van der Waal. “They weren’t doing bad things before, but it was just not communicated very well.”

Investment In fact, the company was already planning to invest in digital and online products before the difficulties it faced in 2020. “Since we emerged from the problems, with the support of our new shareholders and the decline of the Covid-19 pandemic, we restarted all this work,” says Van der Waal. Critically, he says that Travelex does not want to completely “replace itself” with a digital alternative, but sees digital projects as an extension to its current presence. “We regard our presence in some of the airports and other locations as our prime assets, and the way we support customers online is an extension of this physical presence,” adds Van der Waal. Read more about the Travelex attack Travelex switches off computer systems and resorts to cash-only currency sales after malware attack.

With Travelex’s IT still in disarray and banks and travellers left without access to funds more than a week after it was hit by a ransomware attack, we ask what others can learn from its plight.

The key lesson to take from the Travelex breach is that an effective response to a breach is a critical business function and no longer the sole province of the IT department. But the company’s legacy tech systems did need to be replaced to support its increasingly digital future. “Legacy systems had challenges around risks and costs of maintenance and support,” says Van der Waal. These systems included those providing data storage, point of sale functionality and fault detection. He says the business had also acquired systems over the years as it took over firms in different regions, resulting in becoming less agile and making it more difficult to do “something new”. After a pause in much of the work during 2019, work resumed on the transformation in 2021. This included moving systems into the public cloud. “We had a self-hosted datacentre model in the past, but now we have shifted the entire estate to the cloud,” says Van der Waal. Travelex’s enterprise systems now sit in the AWS cloud while end user computing harnesses Microsoft Office 365. The project to move to the cloud took about a year to complete, and included moving about 600 servers and about 150 applications. On the customer side, Travelex is focused on mobile, with an app that supports its prepaid card business. Cards are loaded directly from the customer’s bank account with up to 10 different currencies. There are also online services such as click and collect, which includes the ability to order cash and collect it in stores or at ATMs.