Suspected ransomware attack causes worldwide disruption for Travelex

The money exchange Travelex is facing worldwide disruption after its IT systems were attacked by malware in the early morning of New Year’s Eve.

The attack, attributed by company insiders to ransomware, disrupted communications across the company, leaving outlets in the UK and other countries unable to take payments for foreign currency using credit or debit cards.

The incident has caused chaos for customers, many of whom have complained on social media that they are unable to top up their Travelex currency cards, confirm transactions have taken place or check their balances.

One Travelex customer took to Twitter to report she had been left stranded without access to cash in Greece: “I’m #stranded in Athens with 3euro left on my Travelex card because both your website and app reloads don’t work. This seems to be an issue you have been aware of for at least 6 hours. Seems real convenient for a card that promised me seamless transactions.”

On 2 January, Travelex websites in Europe, including the UK, Belgian and Holland, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East, and China either did not respond or showed error messages. The US and Canada were unaffected.

UK Travelex website returns error message

The outage has also affected customers of Tesco Bank, which relies on Travelex to provide its foreign exchange services. The bank yesterday used Twitter to redirect its customers to Travelex for assistance.

Travelex said in a statement that it discovered a software virus had compromised its services on New Year’s Eve and as a precautionary measure to protect data and prevent the spread of the virus it had taken all of its systems offline.

Victim of ransomware One person familiar with the incident said the company’s IT systems had been infected by malware known as ransomware, which is used by cyber criminals to maliciously encrypt data on computer systems unless companies agree to pay a ransom to decrypt it. The person told Computer Weekly that computers containing confidential information, including names of clients and bank account and transaction details, had been infected by the virus. “My concern is that confidential customer details are contained in some of the millions of document files involved,” the person said. A spokesman said Travelex was working with security experts and running further investigations to determine the root cause of the virus, but could not go into further detail until it had completed its own investigations. “So far, those investigations, which remain ongoing, have found no evidence of any data breach, and we continue to do everything we can to protect our customers and maintain data privacy and protection as we work to resolve the issue,” the spokesman said.