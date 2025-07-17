Travelex replacing its software spine as part of cloud migration

Travelex is replacing multiple legacy core supply chain systems with an off-the-shelf alternative, as it seeks to complete its transition to the cloud.

Meanwhile, as part of its wider transformation, its in-house software development teams work with technologies such as machine learning to develop systems to predict demand and pricing.

The supply chain system replacement project, which is currently at the stage of suppliers bidding for the contract, will begin once one is chosen from the current shortlist of three.

Travelex chief technology officer (CTO) Emanuele Tomeo told Computer Weekly that the company has a digital transformation programme to move services from local datacentres over to the cloud, which has largely been completed. “But certain systems are still in our datacentres because they can’t run in the cloud as they are,” he added.

One example is its core supply chain system. Tomeo described it as the firm’s “backbone”, which enables cash to move efficiently and quickly between its seven global vaults.

“Right now, we have different supply chain systems in regions because it’s old legacy and it’s quite fragmented,” he said. “It’s really hard to maintain and we tried to move it to the cloud, but haven’t been successful in doing so.”

Travelex wants to standardise the supply chain system across its seven regional vaults, said Tomeo. “Essentially we are modernising the supply chain system with one system which will be used across all regions,” he added.