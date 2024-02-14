Podcast: What is the impact of AI on storage and compliance?

In this podcast, we look at the impact of the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) on storage and compliance with Mathieu Gorge, CEO of Vigitrust.

We talk about the state of play of compliance frameworks for AI, and how to deal with the lack of maturity of governance in the field.

Gorge also talks about how organisations can recognise the limits of the current landscape but take control of a still-developing situation.

Antony Adshead: What are the key impacts of AI in terms of law and regulation in IT? Mathieu Gorge: I think it's important to understand that AI is not new. It's been around for a while and we shouldn't confuse machine learning, or intelligent machine learning, with proper AI. The reality is that we've been hearing a lot about ChatGPT and the like, but AI is much more than that. There are currently, depending on how you look at it, 35 to 40 regulations and standards around AI management. Which is kind of interesting because it reminds me of cyber security about 25 years ago, where the industry was trying to self-regulate and most of the big vendors were coming up with their own cyber security framework. We're seeing the same with AI. We know, for example, that the Cloud Security Alliance came up with their own initiative, the IAPP [International Association of Privacy Professionals] came up with their own AI whitepaper, which is actually quite good in that it documents 60 key topics that you need to look at around AI going well beyond the potential impact of ChatGPT, and so on. We're also seeing the EU with the AI Privacy Act and some states in the US trying to do that, so it's like history repeating itself. And if it's like cyber security, what will happen is that in the next five to 10 years, you will see probably four to five major frameworks coming out of the woodwork that will become the de facto frameworks, and everything else will be related to that. The reality is that with AI you've got a set of data that's coming in and a set of data that's being, essentially, manipulated by AI and spits out another set. That set may be accurate, may not be accurate, may be useable or useful or not. "If [AI regulation follows the example of] cyber security, in the next five to 10 years, you will see probably four to five major frameworks coming out of the woodwork that will become the de facto frameworks, and everything else will be related to that" Mathieu Gorge, Vigitrust One of the issues is that we don't really have the right governance at the moment so you're also seeing a lot of new AI governance courses being announced in the industry. And while that's commendable, we need to agree on what is good AI governance, specifically with regard to the data that it is creating, where it ends up in terms of storage, the impact on compliance and on security.