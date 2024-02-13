Podcast: What are snapshots? Can they replace backup?

In this podcast, we look at snapshots and their role in data protection strategy with Shawn Meyers, field chief technology officer (CTO) at Tintri.

We talk about how we define snapshots, the level of infrastructure at which they are taken, why snapshots are not backups, the effect of the granularity of snapshot on recovery performance, recovery point objective (RPO) and recovery time objective (RTO).

Meyers also talks about the limitations of snapshots, such as use in databases, and the effects on data growth.

Antony Adshead: What are snapshots and their benefits and limitations? Shawn Meyers: The thing with snapshots is you've got to worry at what level you take them. A snapshot is basically a point-in-time collection of a data point. So, in other words, I can do this at different levels, ie the OS [operating system], the VM [virtual machine], at storage level. It's a point-in-time collection that allows me to roll back in time or restore to that point in time. I make sure I'm very clear about this: A snapshot is not a backup. You will find people who use snapshots as backups. A snapshot is something you can add to your toolbox, you can recover from, but it is definitely not a backup because a backup allows you to roll forward, roll back in time to find a specific time frame; a snapshot is a specific defined point-in-time. There are different ways of doing snapshots and it depends on what storage technologies you have. The coolest thing I like to talk about is that you're going to have a LUN [logical unit number] or volume snapshot where everything on that one volume is snapped at the same time. Other times, it'll be a per-VM or per-object snapshot when it's a smaller collection of subsets. The more granular the snapshot, the better the recovery interval is from a perspective of what's impacted versus the broader snapshot that's a wider protection process. We tend in storage to use snapshots a lot for replication such as replicating data to a different site, so I take a snapshot and I replicate it. I still have that snapshot to roll back and recover from. "A snapshot is something you can add to your toolbox. You can recover from them, but it is definitely not a backup – a backup allows you to roll forward, roll back in time to find a specific time frame; a snapshot is a specific defined point-in-time" Shawn Meyers, Tintri There are limitations, of course. Most of your databases are going to be in a locked state, so I can't roll forward or roll back by transaction logs. Also, data growth. That's one of the biggest things out there. I have snapshots that as I make changes I have data growth. If I have a block that's been written to and I take a snapshot, write to it again, take another snapshot again, all that data is stored. That's one of the biggest things limitations-wise, that we pay attention to the data growth from the snapshots, and the more granular the snapshot becomes, the less storage impact there is. So, the wider the snapshot, the more impact versus the more granular, the less impact.