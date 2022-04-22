Snapshots vs backup: Use both for optimum RPOs

Snapshots and backups are key forms of data protection, and both have gained increased prominence as a means of recovering from ransomware attacks.

They are a fundamental of enterprise data protection, but are often seen as interchangeable, or used incorrectly.

In this article, we’ll define backup and snapshots and look at how you can use them to best practice with each other.

Backups essential, and rule for longer RPOs To sum up, backups are copies, come with an overhead, and are taken relatively infrequently, generally once a day. They provide a copy of the selected datasets from which customers can recover data to varying degrees of granularity. It is quite possible for backups to be built from what are effectively snapshots – ie, incrementally constructed record of deltas (see below for more detail) – but what results are compressed and/or deduplicated copies that are retained for potentially lengthy periods of time. Backups take time to run, involve quite some processing overhead and are therefore taken outside the busiest production hours. But they are kept for months and even years, and provide the ability to recover files that may subsequently have been deleted, corrupted, or simply need to be re-accessed. They are the gold standard, copper-bottomed means of protecting data in the enterprise. But you could say backups potentially fall down on short recovery point objectives (RPOs) compared with snapshots, hence the need for the two technologies to work in tandem.