Podcast: The Computer Weekly Downtime Upload – episode 34

In this episode of the Computer Weekly Downtime Upload podcast, Caroline Donnelly, Clare McDonald and Brian McKenna are joined by Computer Weekly’s security editor Alex Scroxton to discuss the BBC TV mini-series The Capture.

The Capture’s sixth and final episode aired on Tuesday 8 October 2019, and the team met to discuss the social and political issues raised in this technology-driven drama.

A conspiracy thriller written by Ben Chanan, The Capture brings together video surveillance technology, its doctoring, and facial recognition systems.

Its two broad protagonists are the security services and a group opposed to them – the Pilgrims of Justice. The UK and US security services are depicted as organising a programme they call “Correction”, which turns “intelligence into evidence” admissible in court, in order to jail terrorists – evidence in the form of doctored CCTV footage.

Caught in the middle are Shaun Emery (Callum Turner), a British Army soldier, and DI Rachel Carey (Holliday Granger), an SO15 counter-terrorism officer.

We meet Shaun at the start of the first episode as his conviction for unlawfully killing a Taliban soldier in Afghanistan is quashed on appeal because of a technical fault with video footage from head cameras, as revealed by video expert Marcus Levy (Paul Ritter) – a firm favourite with Caroline and Clare.

Rachel Carey, when we first meet her, has been seconded to the former home of Computer Weekly – Sutton – to learn to lead “ordinary” policy officers. As such, she gets landed with what seems to be the abduction by Shaun of his barrister, one Hannah Roberts.

Other major characters include US intelligence officer Frank Napier (Ron Perlman), MI5 officer Gemma Garland (Lia Williams), and Rachel’s former boss and silver-fox lover, Commander Danny Hart (Ben Miles).

Brian kicks off the Computer Weekly team’s discussion by posting the question: who’s in the right? And later he asks: should we, as journalists, call for a ban on real-time facial recognition? He also asks Alex how realistic is the technology depicted in The Capture.

Along the way, and dancing around The Capture (so, no spoilers here):