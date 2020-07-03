Why a shared channel experience will meet user needs at DWP Digital

Our ambition in DWP Digital is to be truly user-centred and this is the right approach to deliver our services.

I was recently appointed as interim director of shared channel experience at DWP Digital. This role will enable us to move from a first-contact approach driving the journey – which resulted in a varied customer experience depending on the digital service in question – to a user-centred approach that will create more seamless customer journeys.

Here is why the change is so important:

Why a user-first, channel- and product-agnostic approach is better Our customers and colleagues are our first priority, and to transform how we interact with them we have created a new Shared Channel Experience directorate. Our aim is to really get to understand and meet our users’ needs and to deliver solutions. Our customers’ and colleagues’ experience should not be exposed to the inner workings of how our organisation is designed or our product and policy lines. Instead it should flow from the event that has driven them to contact us. Equally, their choice of channel should not be the main driver for the experience they receive. We are moving away from an approach where we built end-to-end services, which although essential to successful service delivery, often had a siloed consequence. Delivering services that way can result in a lack of “bigger-picture” visibility – for example, when the customer needs to use another service, or their needs change. Experience has shown us that we need to adapt to build on an individual’s experience over time. The user-centred approach is dependent on an explicit understanding of our users’ needs. In our new directorate we’ll be looking at the whole user experience, determined by user research and evaluation, and we’ll be using an agile iterative approach to build the best experience possible for our users, regardless of the channel or reason for their contact.

Making a difference Leading this work will be an opportunity to shape and grow a directorate that will make a real difference to more than 80,000 colleagues across the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and 20 million claimants in the UK. I’ve had a number of roles in the department over the years, but this is the one that brings together experience in operational management and the workings of large service delivery teams, fraud and error, business transformation and innovation, all in one place. The Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic led to an unprecedented surge in claims, telephone calls, different ways of working and the need for additional capabilities at pace for DWP. Now the biggest challenge will be learning from the experience of these past few months. It feels like we’re through the immediate response to the pandemic, and we’re now thinking how we build up further capacity to meet the next waves of demand for our services. We’ve been pivotal to a lot of the innovation that has changed the way we work. We now need to carry that thinking and actions through to the future without going back to what is comfortable – this is a DWP-wide challenge and ,gauging by the comments of my team, one that the Shared Channels Experience team are keen to overcome by continuing to innovate and challenge the status quo.

An accelerated response to the crisis Over the past few months, we’ve accelerated a lot of work in response to the coronavirus crisis, including our Confirm Your Identity service, enabling more than 100,000 people to confirm who they are remotely, alongside Gov.uk Verify, and removing the need for a face-to-face appointment. This is helping to alleviate pressure on frontline colleagues and telephony. We’ve scaled the Next-Generation Contact Centre service to deal with the massive increase in telephony demand; we’ve distributed 11,134 headsets; and we’ve enabled more than 1,000 people from other government departments to support the frontline by providing secure access to our systems. We’ve also coordinated the National Shielding Service to support some of the most vulnerable citizens in the country. Read more about DWP Digital How code reuse drives business change at the DWP.

