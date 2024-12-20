Why Keir Starmer’s plan to rewire Whitehall needs an IT-rethink

In my personal experience, there are certain institutional barriers to productive and successful delivery of major projects in government. Indeed it may be that the mechanisms that are put in place to reduce the risk of delivery failure and wasted money may in many cases be the very things that are significantly increasing the risk of that failure.

At the heart of many of the challenges facing major government IT programmes is the fundamental disconnect between the bottom-up Agile approaches encouraged by the Government Digital Service (GDS) and followed by most IT programmes and the top-down nature of the project approval, funding and oversight mechanisms.

This approach frequently demands an agreed up-front design, a fully defined set of outputs and benefits at the start of the project and a business case setting out in great detail the budget required for delivery. These are all fundamentally based on Waterfall-type project planning.

As an ex-Treasury official myself I fully understand the need to ration spending and to allocate it to where it is most useful, however the way this is currently configured does not align with Agile project delivery.

At best these are simply slightly spurious formalities that projects must go through before they can start the Agile approach to delivery. At worst they undermine the delivery approach needed and distract the project team from the iterative, fast-paced and flexible approach that is needed for successful delivery. This needs to change in the current government’s vision to emulate a start up’s test and learn mantra.

Disconnected by IT and business staff But this approach will also falter if another tendency of government IT is allowed to prevail. Many departments focus on delivering all, or certainly most, projects almost exclusively in-house using bespoke code to build the necessary solutions. This is often done because of the complexity, or at least the perceived complexity, of government processes and how much they differ from those in private sector organisations. However, this focus on building systems using bespoke code is time-consuming, expensive and hard to manage, and still all too often fails to deliver. It also often ends up with a disconnect between the frequently huge IT team and the business staff who are ultimately going to own and use the system, and with massive amounts of design documentation being passed back and forth between them.