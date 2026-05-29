Why Inclusivity is the Key to Britain’s Deeptech Future

In the global race for technological leadership, the past year has been defined by a shift from rhetoric to reality. From the launch of the £500m Sovereign AI Fund to the landmark £2bn commitment to quantum computing, the UK government has sent a clear signal: Britain intends to be a primary architect of the frontier technology era, not just a consumer of it.

However, as I sat amongst founders, investors, and technologists at the recent Global Tech Advocates ‘Women Leading Deeptech’ event in London, a more nuanced reality emerged. While the headline funding figures are impressive, the journey to commercial dominance is far from complete. The UK is at a defining moment for its frontier ambitions, and I believe there is the risk of undermining its own strategy if diversity in talent is treated as a secondary social issue rather than a core competitive advantage.

Long-term leadership in advanced technologies will depend on whether Britain can build a more inclusive, commercially capable, and globally competitive founder ecosystem than previous technology cycles have produced. We have already seen the alternative, the resurgence of ‘Tech Bro-ism’ in the US and the dismantling of equity initiatives that often sacrifice long-term economic gains for short-sighted cultural shifts. Britain must choose a different path, leveraging inclusion to capitalise on the business value that the US risks alienating.

Competing on talent, not just capital It is a simple reality that Britain cannot outspend the US or China. The UK does not possess the near-infinite venture capital of Silicon Valley. But it ultimately does not need to match their scale to win. The UK’s advantage will come from being more deliberate and more agile. The opportunity lies in the ability to mobilise its entire domestic talent base more effectively than its competitors. If the UK is to position itself as a global challenger in sovereign AI and quantum innovation, it must build a commercially dynamic ecosystem that draws from the broadest possible pool of expertise. In a fragmented global market, a distributed and inclusive model is not just a moral choice, but a strategic necessity.

Resilience through representation The biggest risk to UK deeptech today is the persistence of a narrow talent pool. Frontier technologies, from semiconductors to cybersecurity, are still being shaped, funded, and commercialised. If access to capital, networks, and leadership remains concentrated among a select demographic, we systematically weaken the quality and resilience of future companies. By doubling down on underrepresented talent, we avoid the groupthink that can lead to market bubbles and instead anchor the ecosystem in diverse, world-class researchers and engineers who are too often overlooked. Research consistently shows that diverse executive teams are significantly more likely to outperform their peers; in the high-stakes world of deeptech, that marginal gain is the difference between a global exit and a failed pilot.