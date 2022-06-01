What does the EU’s NIS 2 cyber directive cover?

For some, Friday 13 May 2022 would not be an auspicious date to make a significant announcement on the future of cyber security, but the European Union (EU) did just that. It announced a political agreement between the European Parliament and the member states on updating what had been the first example of EU-wide cyber security legislation – the 2016 NIS Directive.

So a review that started in December 2020 has reached an important milestone in its journey. But how might the improved set of cyber security laws and regulations, called NIS2, change cyber security in the EU?

Delivering cyber resilience on a systemic level requires real leadership along with individual and collective action. The EU has a significant role to play in creating the right incentives, governance and transparency for cyber resilience, not only for what is the world’s largest single market, but also globally.

The original 2016 NIS directive, while contributing to improving cyber security, left too many gaps and discretion to individual member states. Ambiguity, lack of accountability and, ultimately, fragmentation were the result.

Gaps in approaches lead to friction, act as a barrier to trade, and eventually lead to more risk to businesses and individuals. This is why NIS2 is so important to the cyber security community. There were four major gaps that this new directive will seek to close.

1. Scale First, it significantly expands the scope of application, which is of major importance. Growing interconnectedness, rapid digitisation and ubiquitous connectivity mean more enterprises are becoming systemically important to defend from cyber risk. Redefining the original scope to now be more clear in covering “essential services” – including, transport, banking and public administration, and entities operating in these services such as food production, postal services and waste management – means cyber resilience measures will need to be taken at a much larger scale across the continent.

2. Governance Enhancing security governance and making senior managers in a business accountable for cyber resilience is also a major step. Accountability drives behaviour. Outlining that senior management needs to know security standards and oversee processes aligned to risk management practices, and sufficient to manage that risk, will drive change from top to bottom in an organisation. Cyber has to be a board-level and senior management issue, not delegated to technical teams. Accountability will empower chief information security officers (CISOs), though it also comes with expectations that they can communicate effectively with senior management and be technical and business leaders.

3. Fines and sanctions Governance is especially important when combined with increased fines and broadening of sanctions. NIS2 mandates a more comprehensive set of powers to be conferred on competent authorities. They will be able to penalise at least equal to a fixed amount or 2% of worldwide turnover for essential entities. This is a significant incentive for businesses to make sure they are meeting their obligations. Regulatory fines at this scale in other jurisdictions, notably in the US and UK, have driven greater resilience – for example, penalties leveraged on Uber, Equifax and British Airways. These new potential penalties will be a major lever for resilience in the EU and beyond.