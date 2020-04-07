Unsteady state: Building collaboration, innovation and responsiveness during unprecedented change

As recently as January this year, we saw a successful digital and tech sector driving some of the world’s strongest and most competitive economies. We saw the UK government looking beyond Brexit and towards forging new trading partnerships with access to a more open, global marketplace and export opportunities.

Fast forward two months, to March 2020. Every government and industry found itself trying to rapidly adapt to operating in extraordinary, unstable conditions where organisations and people have no option but to restructure around working remotely, however unprepared they were. Everywhere, business is searching for ways to adapt and become more resilient by investing in new systems – change and solutions need to be successfully deployed in a few days, rather than a few years.

For leaders, there are the added personal pressures of supporting yourself and everyone who counts on you through a global crisis that encompasses every aspect of business, work, society, the economy and our personal lives. These factors have come together to create unprecedented instability and the seismic shift in circumstances that we are experiencing. Confronted with all this, leaders are relied upon to make the best possible decisions to help navigate their companies through this storm, and through entirely uncharted waters.

The answer to these challenges lies not in the marketing and technology-driven narrative of digital transformation, but in authentically executing the key business principles of digital transformation.

This means evolving our organisations’ culture to be less averse to risk and innovation, transitioning towards more collaborative, dynamic, flexible and adaptive ways of working. Culture change on this scale and with this sense of urgency requires a modern and inclusive leadership style, where people collaborate because they are empowered and motivated to do so, as well as because collaboration tools technically enable it.

Integrated and sustainable Integrated, interoperable systems and data may not be available to organisations that have not previously put the foundations in place. But leaders who want to operate a business sustainably in unstable and uncertain circumstances must rely on better, quicker access to joined-up processes, data and insights to improve their situational awareness and decision-making. Perhaps this is something for investment boards to reflect on the next time an innovation proposal doesn't immediately satisfy the required cost-benefit criteria. The executive top table needs to step up to the challenge and opportunities presented by running an organisation in an unstable state. Boards need to shape an agile governance and decision-making framework that enables the business to mitigate and manage risks better, and approve operational change programme recommendations in a responsive, adaptive way.

We must rebuild the trust, confidence and capabilities of our people, so our organisations can respond, recover and re-energise as quickly as possible when a crisis hits. It is vital for leaders navigating the business through instability and uncertainty to remember that our people define the most enduring characteristics of our organisation – our purpose, values and culture. However sophisticated and powerful, the technology we buy is simply a tool – one that serves the business by allowing us to build an efficient and integrated digital operating model, and which facilitates the productivity and effectiveness of our people through consistent, integrated data and processes, and by providing better remote and flexible working capabilities. Organisations that truly become "smarter" and transform themselves successfully are the ones that harness the diversity and "smart" available in their people, as much as they harness smart tech.