Three predictions for responding to the cyber threat landscape in 2024

We have seen several shocks to the cyber threat landscape in the years since 2020 – from tragic conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and disruptive technologies like AI breaking into the mainstream. We certainly have a greater awareness of the importance of a secure supply chain and open access to the internet.

It is difficult to be optimistic about what 2024 will now bring among deepening tensions and a widening cyber skills gap. With that said, here are my predictions for how we should respond to the cyber threat landscape in 2024.

Threat intelligence sharing alliances will broaden and deepen 2023 put the spotlight on the benefits of sharing threat intelligence with allied nations. The US sharing data with allies at the International Counter Ransomware Initiative was just one example of nation states working together to fortify defences against threat actors. At Nominet, I’ve seen firsthand how collaboration at this scale can collectively boost cyber resilience for all. Our hope for 2024 is that these alliances are deepened and expanded across a greater number of countries and cyber agencies. Collaboration between public and private sector organisations is another way of amplifying the impact of these alliances. Emergent threats are caught more quickly when data from across sectors, public and private, can be analysed. Once a technique has been proven in one sector it will often be used in others. Nominet has been using new detection techniques in 2023 to better protect its public sector customers and counteract the evolving techniques of cyber criminals. This is, however, one of the most significant election years in history. The UK, USA, and European parliament elections are already grabbing headlines, and there are others such as Taiwan, South Africa, India, and Pakistan that could impact security and trade ties in volatile regions. Those of us working in the cyber security space need to make threat intelligence sharing easier and show the effectiveness of it to ensure it continues.

Emerging technologies have brought about a new age of cyber – and we need a 360-degree collaborative approach more than ever to succeed, says Plexal's Saj Huq. But we all need to do this responsibly and be aware that these systems can also be compromised through new types of vulnerabilities including Adversarial Machine Learning. The National Cyber Security Centre’s (NCSC’s) recently published guidelines for secure AI system development is a good example of collaboration across these challenges. It was developed with the US’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and signed by 17 other countries. The guidelines aim to help developers ensure cybersecurity measures are built into their AI systems, for a ‘secure by design’ approach to AI.